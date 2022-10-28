ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Parish, LA

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office issues arrest warrants for Carroll coaches following Oct. 21 altercation

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 4 days ago
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for three Carroll High School coaches following a physical altercation at a Oct. 21 football game against Franklin Parish High School.

The following coaches are being charged with inciting a riot and the battery of a police officer:

  • Brandon Landers
  • Zemetress Randall
  • Drouzon Quillen

The three coaches, as well as seven other Carroll High School coaches, were suspended Wednesday by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) for the remainder of the season.

Kornbreadfed
3d ago

The drunken sheriff is to blame. I hope they sue the uniform off of them all. The video clearly shows the sheriff grabbing the coach Brandon Landers. Oooooooh , the real true colors are about to be exposed. We won’t go down without a fight. Where’s our Dream Team of Lawyers for this one ? I know that we will prevail. One thing about the truth , it remains the TRUTH ! We want the Sheriff charged with aggravated assault, misconduct , intoxicating while in uniform OFF DUTY , rioting and hate crime. We will March all over Franklin Parish. WE WILL STAND TOGETHER !

