Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office issues arrest warrants for Carroll coaches following Oct. 21 altercation

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for three Carroll High School coaches following a physical altercation at a Oct. 21 football game against Franklin Parish High School.

The following coaches are being charged with inciting a riot and the battery of a police officer:

Brandon Landers

Zemetress Randall

Drouzon Quillen

The three coaches, as well as seven other Carroll High School coaches, were suspended Wednesday by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) for the remainder of the season.

