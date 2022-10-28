2,182 vote in Taylor County on fourth day of early voting for Nov. 8 general election

Early voting continued Thursday for the Nov. 8 general election with 2,182 turning out to vote in person in Taylor County.

That brings the four-day total to 9,560.

In 2018, 2,717 voted on the fourth day, and the four-day total was 12,042.

Thursday's total was the lowest of four days so far.

Election results are from Taylor County Elections Administrator Freda Ragan.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4.

Voters are choosing statewide offices, including governor.

Closer to home, there is the District 71 race between incumbent Republican Stan Lambert and Democrat Linda Goolsbee.

Abilene residents also will choose to implement an ordinance to make the city a "sanctuary city for the unborn," approve construction of ninth fire station near the southern city limits and update gender references in the city charter.

There are board races for the Eula ISD and Blackwell CISD.

Other races across the Big Country target various issues, from school board to liquor sales.

∎ Go to reporternews.com for Friday totals.

Where are early voting locations?

Taylor County Plaza, 400 Oak St.

Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Temporary branch locations:

Abilene City Hall, 555 Walnut St.

Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

United Supermarket, 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard

Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

United Supermarket, 920 North Willis St.

Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

United Supermarket, 3301 South 14th St.

Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 2,182 vote in Taylor County on fourth day of early voting for Nov. 8 general election