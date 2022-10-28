ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Yankees must target after ALCS loss to Astros

The ending of the New York Yankees’ 2022-23 campaign was an abysmal one for the organization. Injuries plagued them toward the latter part of the postseason, and many of their usual reliables underperformed at the season’s biggest stage. With the season behind them, the focus now moves to free agency and how the franchise intends to recuperate from an ALCS sweep to the Houston Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Cheating Again? Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat In World Series

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series and so is the skepticism about their ability to play a fair ballgame. Ring a bell?. In 2017, the Astros became the hottest topic in the sports realm for their trash can-banging scandal which placed a major asterisk on their Fall Classic victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

World Series Game 3 Preview. October 31, 2022. Astros @ Phillies

The Astros and Phillies face off for Game 3 of the World Series in the first of three games in Philadelphia. I think winning this game is more important to the Phillies than it is to the Astros, although, of course, you never take any World Series game for granted. But it is more important to the Phillies because from this point on, pitching depth becomes paramount, and that is the Astros’ biggest advantage over the Phils.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DC News Now

DC Defenders return for 2023 version of the XFL

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With another iteration of the XFL as a league, comes version two of the DC Defenders. The league announcing the new / old name Monday morning. The XFL draft is expected to be sometime in November, with the regular season starting in February of 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE

