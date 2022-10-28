The Astros and Phillies face off for Game 3 of the World Series in the first of three games in Philadelphia. I think winning this game is more important to the Phillies than it is to the Astros, although, of course, you never take any World Series game for granted. But it is more important to the Phillies because from this point on, pitching depth becomes paramount, and that is the Astros’ biggest advantage over the Phils.

