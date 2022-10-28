Read full article on original website
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
3 best free agents Yankees must target after ALCS loss to Astros
The ending of the New York Yankees’ 2022-23 campaign was an abysmal one for the organization. Injuries plagued them toward the latter part of the postseason, and many of their usual reliables underperformed at the season’s biggest stage. With the season behind them, the focus now moves to free agency and how the franchise intends to recuperate from an ALCS sweep to the Houston Astros.
Cheating Again? Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat In World Series
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series and so is the skepticism about their ability to play a fair ballgame. Ring a bell?. In 2017, the Astros became the hottest topic in the sports realm for their trash can-banging scandal which placed a major asterisk on their Fall Classic victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Returns for World Series
Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis returned to his duties after missing the ALCS with an illness.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain
Major League Baseball officials said Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series will be postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule bracket as Phillies take Game 1 vs. Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to come back and take Game 1 against the Houston Astros. The Astros have now lost for the first time in the 2022 postseason, while the Phillies are three wins away from a title. Game 2 is set for Saturday night at Minute Maid Park before the series shifts to Philadelphia.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Names Red Sox Pitchers He Plans To Work With In Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox will have no shortage of elite coaching talent this winter. The pandemic has hindered access to players over the last few years, but Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez appears poised to return to spring training after a brief hiatus, as a special instructor, a role he's assumed in the past.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Preview. October 31, 2022. Astros @ Phillies
The Astros and Phillies face off for Game 3 of the World Series in the first of three games in Philadelphia. I think winning this game is more important to the Phillies than it is to the Astros, although, of course, you never take any World Series game for granted. But it is more important to the Phillies because from this point on, pitching depth becomes paramount, and that is the Astros’ biggest advantage over the Phils.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Dave Dombrowski Isn’t Happy About How Things Ended In Boston
Jeremy Peña isn’t the only New Englander in the World Series, Phillies bench coach Mike Calitri hails from Canton, and had almost given up on a life in baseball for good when the Red Sox cut him in 2004. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe) Dave Dombrowski doesn’t think he...
DC Defenders return for 2023 version of the XFL
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With another iteration of the XFL as a league, comes version two of the DC Defenders. The league announcing the new / old name Monday morning. The XFL draft is expected to be sometime in November, with the regular season starting in February of 2023.
