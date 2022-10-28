ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies

Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage

A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
TRUMBULL, CT
PIX11

Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy