Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
3 brothers, 10-month-old baby girl identified as victims of Bronx house fire
Three bothers and a baby who all lived together were killed in an early Sunday morning fire at a Bronx house, authorities said.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
McDonald's franchisee to pay $1M to employees at 7 Brooklyn locations for violating labor laws
A Brooklyn McDonald’s franchise owner was ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to 511 employees after a second investigation by the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found he violated multiple workplace laws.
Thief shoots at door, robs cashier at gunpoint at Brooklyn convenience store: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man who shot the door of a Brooklyn convenience store and then robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said Monday.
Shooting in front of Brooklyn NYCHA building leaves man dead, woman injured
Two people were shot, one fatally, in front of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Monday evening and the shooter is still at large, authorities said.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
Ambulance stolen from Brooklyn hospital is recovered 6 miles away
An ambulance was stolen from a Brooklyn hospital Sunday and the thief who took it on a six-mile joyride has not yet been arrested, police said.
News 12
Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage
A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
1 man killed, 1 woman injured in Brooklyn double shooting
One man was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Monday evening.
Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
News 12
Police: Cornwall High School student hospitalized after ingesting marijuana edible
A Cornwall High School student collapsed in class and was taken to the hospital Friday after authorities say they ingested what appears to be a marijuana brownie. The district sent a letter home to parents saying the student was taken by ambulance causing a 20-minute "hold in place." The student’s...
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
77-year-old Bronx food market employee slashed during dispute
A 77-year-old food Bronx market employee was slashed in the face Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Comments / 0