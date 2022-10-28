ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Kingston

A pedestrian was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to Kingston City Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Koch. Reportedly, the person was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital complaining about wrist pain. First responders in a fire engine...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage

A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
TRUMBULL, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.

State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

