Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Kingston
A pedestrian was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to Kingston City Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Koch. Reportedly, the person was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital complaining about wrist pain. First responders in a fire engine...
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say. The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m. Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor.
Yonkers police: Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in accident
It happened at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue and Prescott Street just before 11:30 a.m.
News 12
Swastika, 'Jew' graffiti found in Trumbull parking garage
A swastika, 'Jew' and several other offensive messages were found spray-painted in red inside a Trumbull parking garage. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on one of the town's unofficial crimes watch Facebook pages Monday morning. The photos were posted by a group member who tells News 12 the graffiti...
MTA bus driver faces aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law in fatal Hempstead crash
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Investigators: Driver in fatal Hyde Park tractor-trailer crash had drugs in his system
Police say Craig Allen Dickson, of Hopewell Junction, slammed into Junior's Lounge.
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County.
State Police investigated a crash involving over 20 vehicles on I-95 in Westchester County. New Rochelle, NY – On October 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 northbound in the city of New Rochelle. A preliminary investigation has determined that an unknown tractor trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway causing extremely slippery conditions. 21 passenger cars and 2 tractor trailers were involved in a series of crashes due to the spill that occurred over a span of a mile. 7 individuals were transported to New Rochelle Hospital for minor injuries.
Comments / 0