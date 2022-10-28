ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey prices rising amid national shortage

By Mackenzie Mislan
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The bird flu and supply chain issues have led to a shortage of turkeys on a national scale this year. With Thanksgiving around the corner, we’re taking a closer look at how this is affecting local prices.

According to farmers, shortages started when bird flu affected the hatchlings sent to farms.

“Hatchery issues have a compacting effect down stream – where if they don’t have the turkeys to lay the eggs, and then don’t have the eggs to supply the farm,” said Greg Hartt, owner of Stonecrop Farm.

Hartt says that isn’t the only issue impacting turkey costs.

“There is absolutely a grain supply price hike going on,” he said. “Our grain pricing has increased by at least 75 percent since last year.”

RIT Economics Professor Amit Batabyal said there are other factors hitting prices at the same time.

“There was a glut of turkey, is my understanding, in 2019,” he said. “So they cut back on the amount of turkeys and the number of birds a lot of turkey farmers were actually growing. During the pandemic, there was another source of supply reduction as less turkeys became available on the market. Finally, there is the influence of avian influenza.”

Because of all this, you can expect to pay $1.99 per pound of turkey this year compared to last year’s $1.15, according to the USDA.

