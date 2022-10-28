The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.

