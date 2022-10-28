ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, commits to West Virginia

Jose Perez, the 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, committed to West Virginia on Sunday, he told ZAGSBLOG. He also considered TCU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Missouri. Perez opted to transfer after the school this week fired head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season.
Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime

Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media

The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
Football: Newburgh ends regular season on high note, earns bye to section title game

NEWBURGH — Nobody said winning is easy, but the Goldbacks keep earning victories. Newburgh Free Academy football held on to defeat Monroe-Woodbury, 21-14, in a regular-season finale and league game on Saturday afternoon at Newburgh Free Academy. With their seventh consecutive win, the Goldbacks clinched the top seed in the Section 9 Class AA playoffs and a bye to the championship game. But it didn't come easy against a team they have met before in a...
Female Fight Club hosts Bronx Witches Ride to benefit asylum seekers

The Female Fight Club held their first ever “Witches Ride” in Riverdale on Sunday. Participants dressed up as witches and decorated their bikes for the ride – all to support asylum seekers coming to New York. They donated clothes, canned foods, and other necessary essentials they say...
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Legendary Host Scott Shannon To Retire From Morning Radio.

Acclaimed New York personality Scott Shannon is hanging up his morning radio headphones for good. The National Radio Hall of Famer announced this morning (Oct. 28) that he will retire from his WCBS-FM morning show on Dec. 16. However, Shannon will remain with Audacy as the host of the nationally syndicated "America's Greatest Hits," which airs on WCBS-FM Sunday mornings, and will continue to program his syndicated "True Oldies Channel.”
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
