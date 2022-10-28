Read full article on original website
zagsblog.com
Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, commits to West Virginia
Jose Perez, the 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, committed to West Virginia on Sunday, he told ZAGSBLOG. He also considered TCU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Missouri. Perez opted to transfer after the school this week fired head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season.
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime
Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
Football: Newburgh ends regular season on high note, earns bye to section title game
NEWBURGH — Nobody said winning is easy, but the Goldbacks keep earning victories. Newburgh Free Academy football held on to defeat Monroe-Woodbury, 21-14, in a regular-season finale and league game on Saturday afternoon at Newburgh Free Academy. With their seventh consecutive win, the Goldbacks clinched the top seed in the Section 9 Class AA playoffs and a bye to the championship game. But it didn't come easy against a team they have met before in a...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
Fordham University's upcoming vaccine mandate has some staffers pursing legal action against requirement
The new mandate says all students, staff and visitors must have a full round of COVID-19 shots, including the new bivalent booster by this Tuesday, Nov. 1. If they do not comply, they will lose access to campus.
News 12
Female Fight Club hosts Bronx Witches Ride to benefit asylum seekers
The Female Fight Club held their first ever “Witches Ride” in Riverdale on Sunday. Participants dressed up as witches and decorated their bikes for the ride – all to support asylum seekers coming to New York. They donated clothes, canned foods, and other necessary essentials they say...
Legend of New Jersey 'witch' Mary Moore lives on nearly 300 years later
You've heard of the Salem Witch Trials of Massachusetts, but how about the legend of Mary Moore in Middlesex County.
Rev. Calvin Butts, influential Harlem pastor, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, who welcomed generations of worshippers as well as political leaders from across the nation and around the world at Harlem's landmark Abyssinian Baptist Church, died Friday at age 73, the church announced.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Floral Park holds benefit charity race in memory of late community leader
More than 200 people attended the event and they raised thousands of dollars towards local charities from Floral Park Knights of Columbus Council.
insideradio.com
Legendary Host Scott Shannon To Retire From Morning Radio.
Acclaimed New York personality Scott Shannon is hanging up his morning radio headphones for good. The National Radio Hall of Famer announced this morning (Oct. 28) that he will retire from his WCBS-FM morning show on Dec. 16. However, Shannon will remain with Audacy as the host of the nationally syndicated "America's Greatest Hits," which airs on WCBS-FM Sunday mornings, and will continue to program his syndicated "True Oldies Channel.”
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin joined by Florida Gov. DeSantis at Hauppauge rally
DeSantis campaigned alongside the gubernatorial hopeful at Zeldin's campaign headquarters.
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
