Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
104.1 WIKY
Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes...
104.1 WIKY
Insurer AIA’s new business value rises marginally in third quarter
(Reuters) – Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 1% rise in quarterly new business value on Tuesday as sales recovered from pandemic lows in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. The insurer’s value of new business, or VONB, rose to $741 million in the third quarter...
104.1 WIKY
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
104.1 WIKY
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico’s capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia approves dual listing of Pizza Hut, KFC franchisee
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s market regulator said on Monday it had approved a concurrent and dual listing of Americana Group, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, in the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Americana has approval to...
104.1 WIKY
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
104.1 WIKY
Nitro Software receives $320 million offer from KKR’s Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia’s Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc’s Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11%...
104.1 WIKY
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
104.1 WIKY
Approval of Japan PM Kishida’s gov’t hits new low, no help from economic plan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Public approval ratings for the government of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touched a new low in one opinion poll and clung near lows in another, hit by his party’s ties to a controversial church and doubts about a massive spending plan. Support slid...
Reliance Entertainment Studios, Risee Entertainment Acquired by SPAC International Media Acquisition
Shibasish Sarkar’s New Jersey registered special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) International Media Acquisition Corp. (IMAC), of which he is chair and CEO, is acquiring India’s Reliance Entertainment Studios and Risee Entertainment. A filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 22 reveals that the deal for the two companies is in the form of a total of $102 million in cash and $38 million in investment, spread over four tranches. Sarkar was formerly CEO of Reliance Entertainment, which recently backed “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and “Goodbye,” featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, both...
104.1 WIKY
Four Malaysian telcos agree to use state 5G network
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four Malaysian mobile operators said on Monday they had agreed to use the government’s state-owned 5G network, paving the way for 5G services to be rolled out to customers after months of delayed talks. Malaysia’s 5G plans had been repeatedly set back since last...
104.1 WIKY
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
104.1 WIKY
Goldman Sachs names new M&A heads for Americas -memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday named Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism, and Haufrect, who...
104.1 WIKY
Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement. The company didn’t give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.
104.1 WIKY
EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds – report
(Reuters) – A fragile supply chain marred by geopolitical tensions could hit the planned expansion of electric vehicle (EV) battery production, slowing EV adoption, S&P Global Mobility warned in a report on Monday. The auto industry information provider said original equipment manufacturers’ battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will...
104.1 WIKY
COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation
(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
104.1 WIKY
Panasonic Q2 profit falls 11% but exceeds estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp posted on Monday an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, but performed better than analysts’ estimates. It reported 86.1 billion yen ($582.54 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 81.6 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned oil company said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
Comments / 0