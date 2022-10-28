Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
MRH lands $3 million in federal grants to improve regional response to substance use, behavioral health disorders
Memorial Regional Health has been awarded $3 million in federal grant money over the next four years to lead a collaborative effort involving two-dozen partner agencies dedicated to combating substance use and behavioral health disorders. According to MRH, the two grants total $3 million with that money earmarked to support...
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Downtown Halloween Walk
Dash Cashmore in his Tonka-bus costume at the Halloween walk on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A family walks down Yampa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 to collect candy. The hulk stops during the downtown candy stroll for a photo on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. An astronaut walks down Yampa Avenue during the candy stroll on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Trick-or-treaters walk down collecting candy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A young trick-or-treater strolls down Yampa collecting candy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A family of trick-or-treaters collects candy in downtown Craig on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Trick-or-treaters during the downtown candy walk in Craig on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
