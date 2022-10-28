ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State



Governor Inslee visits Clark County to discuss homeless crisis

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Clark County on Monday, touring several projects aimed at addressing the local homeless crisis. That included the Safe Stay transitional housing site, and the Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing project. KATU asked the governor what steps he's taking to improve shelter...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Senior elections analyst at 538 discusses competitive races in Oregon

Oregon is in the national spotlight as the November election approaches, which is unusual for the state which traditionally leans Democrat. It's been nearly forty years since there's been a Republican governor in office, however, the political website 538 says Republicans have a decent chance to pick up the state's top job in the upcoming election. The group attributes that to an unusual three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson.
OREGON STATE
Washington state's COVID-19 restrictions end Monday

The COVID-19 state of emergency orders in Washington state end on Monday. State, health and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. KOMO News spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the upcoming...
WASHINGTON STATE
NY Inspector General's Office releases report on 2018 limousine crash that killed 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office released its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo in question being on the road in the first place.
20-year-old Oregon woman develops mental health app

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a recent study conducted by Mental Health America, Oregon has one of the largest populations of adults struggling with mental health and illness, while also having fewer resources for care. Only two other states ranked worse than Oregon. One Oregon woman is working to...
OREGON STATE
Here's how to lower your utility bills this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third year in a row, another La Nina winter is coming. Cold weather is expected, and inflation may only make it worse. Rising costs for electric and gas, plus colder temperatures mean higher heating bills. The Energy Information Association says people who heat their...
PORTLAND, OR
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

