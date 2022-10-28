Read full article on original website
'Our freedom is not free': Peach County school remembering fallen troops
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In the halls of Byron Elementary School, you'll find a memorial honoring Georgians who died during the War on Terror era from September 2001 to August 2021. Students, teachers, and parents are making their way through the halls of Byron Elementary to see more than...
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
Crash kills 4 in northwest Georgia, including 3 high school student athletes
GSP say the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. One other died at the hospital.
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings
The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Warner Robins Animal Control urges owners to vaccinate amid new rabies cases
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Animal Control says they've seen at least two recent cases of rabies. That's why they're urging pet owners to get their animals vaccinated. Most good pet owners know a part of having a healthy pet starts with their veterinarian. "Just like they're children,...
People in Baldwin and Hancock counties feel 2.2,2.3 earthquakes over weekend
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin and Hancock Counties reported a pair of small earthquakes over the weekend. The United States Geological Survey says there was a 2.2 quake Saturday night followed by a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 a.m. about 9 miles North of Milledgeville on Sunday at about the same spot.
WSB-TV Channel 2 hosts debate featuring candidates for Georgia governor
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the final debate in the race for Georgia’s next governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on October 30th at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.
Police investigating deadly shooting near northwest Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide outside businesses in northwest Atlanta, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. While details are limited, police confirmed that a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the 500 block of Bishop Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park
The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.
'Very concerning': Closing of Houston Medical Center unit could impact wait times for non-emergency patients
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston Medical Center might not be able to help you right away if you are a non-emergency patient. That's because they had to close a medical unit. Houston Medical Center didn't tell 13WMAZ which unit was closed, but they said it has to do with the national worker shortage with health-care professionals.
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
Dedication ceremony held in memory of Baldwin County teacher who died in 2016
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Kathryn Poff was only 27 years old when she died in a car accident in 2016, one day after her birthday. Six years later, the Baldwin County School district held a dedication ceremony in her memory. On Saturday, the intersection of Blandy Road and Highway...
What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
