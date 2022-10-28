Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
2 killed, 2 wounded when shooter opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large
A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
Brother, Estate Sue LACo Over Female Inmate's Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting of roommate
Authorities say a convicted felon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in San Bernardino. Ross Baker, 62, of unincorporated Rialto was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was accused of shooting his roommate, whose name was not released. Deputies responded to the home Baker and the victim shared in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue just after 2 a.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old man in a neighbor's driveway who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released. Through the course...
Man left in critical condition following stabbing in Anaheim
Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing Anaheim. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, when a man was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. There was no suspect information available.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured
COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
pasadenanow.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
Police continue investigation after toddler riding scooter killed in Irvine
Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Irvine, after the two-year-old was struck and killed by a car while riding their scooter at an apartment complex. According to Irvine Police Department, the two-year-old girl was on the sidewalk near the exit of the Cross Creek Apartments, located on Creek Road, when she was hit by a black Honda Odyssey at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday."Preliminarily, it appears the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit," said Sergeant Karie Davies. "Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with IPD's investigation. The child was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7024.
Violent attacker receives 10-year prison sentence for OC rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. The suspect then fled the...
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Smoke shop employee sentenced to 15-to-life for man's murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
