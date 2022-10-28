ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument

A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting of roommate

Authorities say a convicted felon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in San Bernardino. Ross Baker, 62, of unincorporated Rialto was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was accused of shooting his roommate, whose name was not released. Deputies responded to the home Baker and the victim shared in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue just after 2 a.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old man in a neighbor's driveway who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released. Through the course...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Man left in critical condition following stabbing in Anaheim

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing Anaheim. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, when a man was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. There was no suspect information available. 
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured

COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
COVINA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Police continue investigation after toddler riding scooter killed in Irvine

Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Irvine, after the two-year-old was struck and killed by a car while riding their scooter at an apartment complex. According to Irvine Police Department, the two-year-old girl was on the sidewalk near the exit of the Cross Creek Apartments, located on Creek Road, when she was hit by a black Honda Odyssey at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday."Preliminarily, it appears the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit," said Sergeant Karie Davies. "Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with IPD's investigation. The child was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7024.
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation

UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA

