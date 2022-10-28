Read full article on original website
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
City to review plans for downtown tower
Local developer Echelon Real Estate Services is planning to build a new $96 million, 33-story tower on 3rd Street. On Nov. 3, the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency), will review the proposed plan for the tower that will have 368 apartment units, 15,525 square feet of commercial space and a 323-space parking garage at 235 3rd St. South.
County unveils latest Boley housing project
October 29, 2022 - After over two years of construction, Pinellas County and Boley Centers officials unveiled the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project to the public Friday. Located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg, the development provides 20 one-bedroom units to people in need. Boley Centers creates housing for the area’s homeless, veterans and those with mental disabilities, and built Butterfly Grove through city, county, state and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care funding. Early this month, county and organization officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park.
FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Disputed Hillsborough County transportation remains in limbo
The surtax referendum remains in limbo as the 2nd District Court of Appeal considers the County's fight against the very first ruling.
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
Manatee County opens 2 mobile business recovery centers
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday the opening of two mobile business recovery centers in Manatee County. According to a news release, these centers will help impacted small business owners with available state and federal disaster loans, help determine eligibility and assist with the application process.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Could more "mother-in-law" suites help address affordable housing shortage in Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa is looking at new ways to address the affordable housing shortage, and it could include allowing "tiny homes" and apartments to be built in more parts of the city. Tampa City Council members voted to move forward with several proposed changes impacting...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Heads up, drivers: Water maintenance to close lane on Gandy Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers on West Gandy Boulevard will run into some obstacles as water work shuts down a portion of the road for the next day or so. The Tampa Water Department is conducting maintenance on the water distribution system, which is causing the outside eastbound lane on West Gandy Boulevard, between South MacDill Avenue and South Zion Street, to be closed, the city said in a statement.
Reinspection of Silver Oaks Apartments delayed following Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Some changes are underway at Silver Oaks Apartments after residents say they've been plagued by poor living conditions for years now. This spring, people who live in the Temple Terrace area subsidized housing complex showed us their homes. Some we saw were infested with bugs, rats, and black mold.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is back on November 1!
TAMPA, Fla. — Back for the season, you can finally see Florida's favorite aquatic mammals at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center. The Manatee Viewing Center reopens on November 1 and will stay open until April 15. TECO says when Tampa Bay's waters start to cool at about 68 degrees or lower, manatees will gather in the Big Bend Power Station's water discharge canal, sometimes by the hundreds.
