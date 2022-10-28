Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Skeletal Remains Of Woman Found In Florence County, Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin, on Friday, Oct. 28. A hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County, Wis. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market To Finish Season Indoors
Starting this Saturday, the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) transitions indoors at the Marquette Commons. Customers will be able to continue shopping locally and support our vendors through December 17. Shopping hours will vary slightly. During the month of November, shopping hours will be Saturdays from 9-1 PM. There is...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dixon Campaign On Full-Court Press Entering Final Week
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon and her running mate Shane Hernandez were joined by both Tulsi Gabbard and Ronna McDaniel for a full weekend of campaigning in southeast Michigan. The weekend was filled with a series of events, including an Ask Me Anything town hall, Michigan vs. Michigan State watch...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Die, Three Others Hurt In Dickinson County Crash
There’s been a fatal traffic accident reported in Dickinson County. The sheriff says it happened Sunday at 3:00 in the afternoon on Foster City Road, when a Ford Taurus crossed the center line and crashed into a Buick Rendezvous. There were two people from Felch inside the Taurus and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Obama Campaigns For Whitmer As Election Day Nears
Former President Barack Obama joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Michigan Democrats for a Get Out the Vote rally in Detroit, in an effort to organize, volunteer, and get out the vote ahead of the November election. During the event, attended by some 3,000 people, Whitmer highlighted...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two-Car Crash Slows Monday Morning Traffic In Chocolay Township
There was a two-car crash in Marquette County Monday morning. The Marquette County Sheriff says this crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on US-41 in Chocolay Township when a 16-year-old driver ran the red light and at Corning Road and hit a vehicle that was turning onto the highway. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but both vehicles were heavily damaged.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Showing New Art Exhibits At Peter White Library
On Thursday, November 10 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture will host the opening reception for the November Deo Gallery Exhibit: Grids & Pixelation: Visual Poetry. Grids & Pixelation: Visual Poetry features weavings by Carol Irving and the acrylic paintings of Michael Friend.
