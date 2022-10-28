ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
svvoice.com

$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies

The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bitcoinmagazine.com

San Francisco 2033: You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy

This is a science-fiction piece by Jameson Lopp, professional Cypherpunk and cofounder and CTO at Casa. “Good morning.” I’m gently awoken by my smart watch’s soothing female voice. It’s a bit robotic but does have a touch of personality and charm. “Today is Monday, October 31,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?

Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sftimes.com

The San Francisco Tech Giants

Future of Tech Giants in San Francisco: The Big Four. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of the big four tech giants in San Francisco. We’ll talk about the future of these companies. San Francisco is a city with a long history of technology. In the late 1800s, the city was home to some of the first telecommunications companies. In the early 1900s, it was a hub for radio and television broadcasting. And in more recent years, it’s become known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and the home of some of the world’s most valuable tech companies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
therooseveltreview.org

5.1 Earthquake shakes Bay Area

On October 25 at 11:42 AM PST, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook up the Bay Area just 12 miles from San Jose, CA with a depth of 8.4 km. Then five minutes later, there was a 2.9 earthquake in roughly the same area. This is not too much of a...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

