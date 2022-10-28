Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Home sales aren’t the only thing affected by mortgage rates. Rental prices are rising nationally and demand for rental units are at their lowest levels since 2009, but in San Francisco the numbers have dropped. Cities in other parts of the country have overtaken San Francisco when it comes to high […]
Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
svvoice.com
$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies
The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
idesignarch.com
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco
San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
Bay Area widow battles PayPal for $660 from late husband's account after unclaimed property letter
After submitting the requested paperwork, Vicki David tried to get a response from PayPal for six months. Here's how 7 On Your Side was able to help her claim her late husband's account.
bitcoinmagazine.com
San Francisco 2033: You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy
This is a science-fiction piece by Jameson Lopp, professional Cypherpunk and cofounder and CTO at Casa. “Good morning.” I’m gently awoken by my smart watch’s soothing female voice. It’s a bit robotic but does have a touch of personality and charm. “Today is Monday, October 31,...
KQED
Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?
Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
NBC Bay Area
M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
lookout.co
The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
48hills.org
Breed’s messaging undermines her own goals, including a critical Muni tax measure
If Proposition L, which everyone at City Hall supports, goes down, and Muni and everyone who rides it suffers, you can blame Heather Knight’s Chronicle story about the $1.7 million toilet. That, and the constant refrain from so many news media circles, and so many of the allies of...
sftimes.com
The San Francisco Tech Giants
Future of Tech Giants in San Francisco: The Big Four. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of the big four tech giants in San Francisco. We’ll talk about the future of these companies. San Francisco is a city with a long history of technology. In the late 1800s, the city was home to some of the first telecommunications companies. In the early 1900s, it was a hub for radio and television broadcasting. And in more recent years, it’s become known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and the home of some of the world’s most valuable tech companies.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
NBC Bay Area
Looming South Bay Physicians Strike Averted With Tentative Contract Agreement
Santa Clara County leaders and a physicians union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Friday, staving off a possible strike. Valley Physicians Group and county supervisors released a statement saying the strike tentatively planned for Nov. 1 would not be held. The union represents the physicians, podiatrists and...
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
therooseveltreview.org
5.1 Earthquake shakes Bay Area
On October 25 at 11:42 AM PST, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook up the Bay Area just 12 miles from San Jose, CA with a depth of 8.4 km. Then five minutes later, there was a 2.9 earthquake in roughly the same area. This is not too much of a...
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
Comments / 0