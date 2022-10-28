Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in Favor of ‘Really Thorough’ Stablecoin Regulation – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange platform FTX says that he’s in favor of comprehensive stablecoin regulations. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that he’d prefer “really thorough” regulations when it comes to dollar-pegged crypto assets. The crypto...
u.today
Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT, Payment Platforms To Enact Upgrade in Coming Months
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
u.today
Project NEXUS Revolutionizing Traditional Finance Through Blockchain Technology
Despite not being all that old, cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of millions worldwide and continue to do so every single day. There are other asset classes that investors have a keen interest in, such as Stocks and Real Estate. Thankfully, Project NEXUS is poised to become the platform that provides reliable features and services for all of these markets.
blockworks.co
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq Say Institutions Want TradFi To Handle Their Crypto
BNY Mellon, Nasdaq and State Street want Wall Street to come to them for crypto custody. Institutional investors are looking for familiar names to provide their crypto services, and Wall Street is delivering. BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank and one of the more crypto-friendly institutions, said earlier this month that...
u.today
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
Rapyd Ventures backs Indian fintech-as-a-service startup Decentro
The Bengaluru-based startup offers banking and payments APIs that allow development of fintech products such as banking, payment cards, neobanking and collections and payout services in a short period of time. Decentro has partnered with scores of industry players including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Visa, RuPay, Quickwork, Equifax, Aadhaar and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to offer solutions for prepaid payment instruments, no-code workflows, conversational banking via WhatsApp and enable document verification and KYC process.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Saved Oldest Renewable Energy Source in America
Bitcoin (BTC) saved Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant (est. 1897!) While Bitcoin (BTC) and its hash mining are widely criticized for the alleged damage to the environment, the largest cryptocurrency has at least once saved an outstanding renewable energy source. Bitcoin (BTC) saved Mechanicville Hydroelectric Plant (est. 1897!) In 2021, Bitcoin (BTC)...
u.today
Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com
India and Singapore move forward with blockchain-based payment trials
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The pilot program's goal is to begin testing the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Officials...
POLITICO
Crypto looks to the Caymans
One of the most pie-in-the-sky corners of the crypto world is suddenly going corporate. Last week, SushiDAO, the group that controls popular crypto exchange SushiSwap, voted to convert itself into a complex new corporate structure that is a touch more creative: an interrelated group of two foundations and a corporation spread across Panama and the Cayman Islands.
techunwrapped.com
Instant payments in all banks: startups support this new European measure
The European Commissioner for Financial Services, Mairead McGuinness, opened Pandora’s box a few days ago, stating that «There is no reason why many citizens and businesses in the EU cannot send and receive money immediately, as the technology that enables this has been available since 2017.”. This statement...
u.today
Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Move 4.2 Trillion SHIB as Price Sees "Hangover Reverse"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
forkast.news
Hong Kong set to relaunch itself as digital asset hub with revamped policies
Hong Kong will kick off its flagship finance event, FinTech Week 2022, on Monday, setting the stage for what is expected to be a series of policy statements on cryptocurrencies as the city attempts to remodel itself as a hub for digital assets and investment. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Cashfree Payments Introduces Lending Solution to Help Financial Services Firms
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, has rolled out their Disbursement and Collections solution for Lending, “to enable NBFCs and their partner LSPs to comply with the new Digital Lending guidelines.”. Cashfree Payments will “facilitate both digital lending and co-lending use cases through their solution.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
CoinTelegraph
Singapore’s MAS says no urgent case for retail CBDC, but launches 4 fast trials of it
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has wrapped up the first stage of its Project Orchid examination of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to the white paper released on Oct. 31, there is no “urgent case” for a retail CBDC in Singapore, but the study envisioned the infrastructure required in case a need arose. It also conceptualized a new model for digital currency — purpose-bound money — and pulled large Singaporean banks and government agencies into the research with a series of trials.
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
Comments / 0