Ex-Baja governor named ‘person of interest’ in slaying of Tijuana journalist

By Salvador Rivera
 4 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The former governor of Baja California has been named as a “person of interest” in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, who was killed in front of her home on Jan. 23.

On Wednesday, three men involved in her assassination, including the trigger man, were sentenced to prison for their roles in her death. The three avoided a trial by agreeing to prison sentences ranging from 20 to 24 years.

Killers of Tijuana journalist receive prison sentences

In a news conference Thursday morning, state Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said his office is still looking for the people who ordered Maldonado’s murder, something many people, especially fellow journalists, have been demanding.

A man holds photos of journalist Lourdes Maldonado Lopez during a protest to demand justice, in front of the Interior Ministry Office, in Mexico City, Mexico on January 25, 2022. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He confirmed that one person of interest is former Gov. Jaime Bonilla, who is now a senator in Mexico.

“He is now a subject in the investigation,” Carpio Sánchez said.

Bonilla had lost a court case to Maldonado stemming from the time she worked for his media company.

Well-known photojournalist in Tijuana gunned down outside his home

Days before her death, a court had ordered Bonilla to pay her thousands of dollars in back wages, something he said he would never do.

Carpio Sánchez said the men involved in Maldonado’s killing are expected to cooperate further, and that they have already provided information.

Margarito Martínez was a photojournalist in Tijuana. He was murdered earlier this week outside his house while leaving for work. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

But he would not give more specifics when pressed by reporters.

One thing he did say is that Maldonado’s murder was not connected to the death of Margarito Martínez, another journalist killed in Tijuana.

He was gunned down a week before Maldonado was executed.

