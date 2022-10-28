Broken Arrow house fire deaths – Eight bodies found in Oklahoma after crews battled flames at Hickory Avenue home

EIGHT bodies have been discovered inside a home that was ravaged by a massive fire, police said.

Oklahoma cops made the shocking discovery inside a Broken Arrow home on Thursday evening.

Eight bodies were found inside an Oklahoma home after firefighters put out flames on Thursday Credit: fox23

The Broken Arrow Police Department continues to investigate Credit: Fox 23

The Broken Arrow Police Department initially tweeted that it had been responding to a "structure fire with multiple fatalities."

Police said that they are not releasing information on the victims at this time, according to KTUL.

"It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage," Broken Arrow police said.

Police and fire officials responded to a home on S Hickory Avenue at about 4pm on Thursday.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

Cops are now preparing for a homicide investigation after they discovered the bodies.

A suspect has not been identified and no motive is known at this time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is aiding in the investigation.

The fire remains under investigation.

Late Thursday evening, Broken Arrow Police Chief Berryhill released a statement saying the town "stands together."

“We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together.

"Please pray for for those who have lost their lives, and for our first responders who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude.

"My staff and I, as well as the Fire Chief and his staff, will have more information tomorrow.”

Broken Arrow is a suburb of Tulsa.

It's located about 125 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.