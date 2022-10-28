Read full article on original website
Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday
Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Thursday, Oct. 27, after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 15% year over year (and grew 19% in constant currency terms) to $127.1 billion, but that total missed analysts' estimates by $370 million. Its net income fell 9% to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which still cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.
Why These Two Experts Are Bullish on AMZN
Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report stock performance in 2022 has been controversial. Wall Street analysts were confident that the company would see a turnaround in the second half of 2022 as inflationary pressures gradually eased. However, inflation didn't ease, and Amazon's stock hasn't risen. But as fearful investors...
Jeff Bezos said ‘batten down the hatches’ just before Amazon’s brutal earnings led BofA to argue ‘the recession may be here already’
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Earlier this month, Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos warned that it’s time to “batten down the hatches”...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street
Investing in 2022 has been a challenge in every sense of the word. All three major U.S. stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have tumbled into a bear market, with peak losses ranging from 22% to as much as 38% since hitting their respective all-time highs. There's been no solace in the bond market, either, with bonds producing their worst full-year return ever!
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, a downbeat finish for major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, notched an 8% gain for the month,...
Apple And Amazon – Mixed Bag From Latest Tech Results
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s revenue rose 8.1% to $90.1bn, which was better than analysts expected. Product and Services net sales increased, with iPhone sales jumping 9.7% to $42.6bn. There was growth in all regions apart from Japan. Total operating expenses rose to $13.2bn from $11.4bn, with operating profit increasing 4.7%...
Amazon stock shares drop nearly 20% on weak holiday sales predictions
Amazon appears to joining other tech giants in their disappointing turn out on Wall Street as the holiday season approaches.
Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens
Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
Amazon stock tanks nearly 20% after lower than expected holiday quarter guidance
Amazon stock dipped nearly 20% in after-hours trading Thursday following the company’s third quarter earnings report. The Seattle company met expectations for third quarter revenue, reporting $127.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year. It reported a net income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which beat expectations. But its fourth...
