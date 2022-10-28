Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay
(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
wearegreenbay.com
Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
wearegreenbay.com
Shop and support local women at the 48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes next weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women. Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes. Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager from Milwaukee dies in Green Bay hit-and-run crash that closed W. Mason for 12 hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The deadly crash that closed West Mason Street for around 12 hours is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The Green Bay Police Department released more information on the deadly hit-and-run on West Mason Street. On October 30 around 7:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of West Mason Street for a reported crash.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Nature can be here today, but may not be tomorrow’: A dozen monarchs being sent from Appleton to Texas
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is doing all that he can to help boost the monarch butterfly population in northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 caught up with Jack Voight in Appleton where a dozen monarch butterflies were being prepped and carefully sent to Texas. “The idea is that nature...
wearegreenbay.com
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween extremes and a look ahead to November
When many people across Wisconsin think about Halloween weather, sunshine and 60s don’t typically come to mind. This Halloween however is exactly the type of weather all the kids and parents taking part in Trick-or-Treat get to enjoy!. The warmest temperatures on Halloween for many areas across northeast Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
County Highway in Seymour begins reconstruction soon, with completion anticipated next summer
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31. Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour. The project will lower the roadway...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Pumpkin lovers carve over 200 pumpkins for Halloween
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Pumpkin Time at the Miller’s is known as a Waupaca tradition. Pumpkin patch viewers say seeing the pumpkins prepares them to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. “I love Halloween and I think this is a great way for families to come together and...
wearegreenbay.com
“We are giving them opportunities that they deserve”: Grounded Cafe celebrates five years of securing jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Breaking down stereotypes and developing abilities are the goals of the grounded cafe. Cafe workers say they are excited to celebrate five years of the cafe’s existence. “I love working with the customers I love serving the customers and it’s just a fun...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 54 reopens after active situation was resolved safely, law enforcement says
SUNDAY, 10/30/22 – 5:55 p.m. ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘active situation’ that closed down a section of WIS 54 for part of Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: ‘Mahler 5!’ + more in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra concerts have multiple personalities, and so it was again Saturday night. The program carried the title of “Mahler 5!” because the major work – at least longest at more than an hour – was the “Fifth Symphony” of Gustav Mahler.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet your new best friend from the Oconto Area Humane Society
(WFRV) – The Oconto Area Humane Society is on kitty cuteness overload and at least one of these sweet kitties could be Your New Best Friend. To meet any of these kitties, fill out an adoption application online at ocontoareahumane.org.
wearegreenbay.com
Several guns, ammo stolen from Fond du Lac Fleet Farm, officers look for suspect
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a suspect after the Fleet Farm on South Military was broken into, and had several guns and ammunition stolen. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on...
wearegreenbay.com
Mishicot High School presents: ‘Mamma Mia!’
(WFRV) – It’s a classic musical that will have you singing and dancing along in your seat and you can see it live at Mishicot High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of ‘Mamma Mia!’. Details:. Date:November 4th, 5th, 2022 November 6th (@...
Comments / 0