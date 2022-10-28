ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop and support local women at the 48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes next weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women. Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes. Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Halloween extremes and a look ahead to November

When many people across Wisconsin think about Halloween weather, sunshine and 60s don’t typically come to mind. This Halloween however is exactly the type of weather all the kids and parents taking part in Trick-or-Treat get to enjoy!. The warmest temperatures on Halloween for many areas across northeast Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Pumpkin lovers carve over 200 pumpkins for Halloween

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Pumpkin Time at the Miller’s is known as a Waupaca tradition. Pumpkin patch viewers say seeing the pumpkins prepares them to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. “I love Halloween and I think this is a great way for families to come together and...
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: ‘Mahler 5!’ + more in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra concerts have multiple personalities, and so it was again Saturday night. The program carried the title of “Mahler 5!” because the major work – at least longest at more than an hour – was the “Fifth Symphony” of Gustav Mahler.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
ONEIDA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet your new best friend from the Oconto Area Humane Society

(WFRV) – The Oconto Area Humane Society is on kitty cuteness overload and at least one of these sweet kitties could be Your New Best Friend. To meet any of these kitties, fill out an adoption application online at ocontoareahumane.org.
wearegreenbay.com

Mishicot High School presents: ‘Mamma Mia!’

(WFRV) – It’s a classic musical that will have you singing and dancing along in your seat and you can see it live at Mishicot High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of ‘Mamma Mia!’. Details:. Date:November 4th, 5th, 2022 November 6th (@...
MISHICOT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy