49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
Watch: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey hauls in impressive TD catch vs. Rams
Christian McCaffrey is proving he can do it all against the Los Angeles Rams. The San Francisco 49ers running back is running the football effectively, has thrown a touchdown, and hauled in an impressive nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The latest score helped lift the 49ers to a...
Recap: Christian McCaffrey dazzles for 49ers in 31-14 win over Rams
A little over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers went the extra mile to acquire Christian McCaffrey, putting together a package of draft picks that caused the Carolina Panthers to send the star running back to the Bay Area instead of trading him to the Los Angeles Rams. On Sunday, McCaffrey put together a performance that made the Rams regret they weren't able to strike a deal.
Christian McCaffrey becomes the first NFL player to record touchdown TRIFECTA since 2005 as San Francisco 49ers' new acquisition stars in 31-14 win over Los Angeles Rams
Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, California. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
Adam Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers scenario ‘an intriguing match’
The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on October 20. McCaffrey is making an immediate impact and accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers promote WR Willie Snead IV, waive OL Blake Hance ahead of Rams game
The San Francisco 49ers have promoted wide receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad to the active roster. In addition, the team has waived offensive lineman Blake Hance to make room on the roster. The 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday against the Los Angeles...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Still Own the Rams
(Episode 184) - Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick look at San Fransisco's dominant win over the Rams, the confidence this win brought to the team, where the 49ers are on the NFC hierarchy and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available...
49ers suffer no injuries vs. Rams, expect reinforcements after the bye
"No injuries to report," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "It's awkward, but I don't have any. It's awesome." "Awkward" might not be the best word to describe the sensation. "A relief" might have been better.
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Rams? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 4-4 after a 31-14 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
Overtime presents inside look at 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s 2022 offseason
Deebo Samuel was involved in some offseason drama this year. Making things more complicated was the fact that the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver was unwilling to speak publicly about his trade request, leaving the media to speculate about the reasoning. Things worked out in the end, with the...
16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams
It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
Michigan vs. Michigan State, Tunnel Assaults, Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker, Blake Corum And The Offense
There's a lot to talk about from Saturday's game between Michigan and Michigan State, both on the field and in the tunnel, as we move into the month of November.
49ers at Rams, Week 8 predictions: Fans predict Niners earn season sweep
The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This week,...
