[UPDATE Friday Later] Convicted of Sexual Assault in 2019, Former Rio Del Man, Gabriel Owen, Going Before Judge Tomorrow Hoping for a Reduced Sentence

Man Charged With Assaulting Clerk Who Tried to Stop Him From Shoplifting, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 29, 2022, at about 8:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday
On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
Skeletal Remains Found Near Rohner Park in Fortuna
Emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call reporting remains had been found near Rohner Park in Fortuna around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Today we were able to confirm with Sergeant Mowry of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that emergency dispatchers received a report of remains found near a trail is the area of Rohner Park. Sergeant Mowry said he believes a female juvenile hiker located the remains.
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
Blue Lake Rancheria Endorses Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District
Press release from Julie Ryan for Humboldt Community Services District:. I am proud to announce that I have received the endorsement of the Blue Lake Rancheria. Running for one of the open seats on the HCSD Board was inspired by knowing other Community Services Districts have active water and open space conservation programs.
Letter to Editor States ‘You can trust Juan Pablo with your vote!’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Planning & Building’s Eureka Office Will Be Closed for the Afternoon on November 4th
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The Planning and Building Department office at 3015 H Street in Eureka, will close to the public at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, to allow all department staff to participate in an afternoon training. The department will be open the morning of Nov. 4 from 8:30 am until noon. This closure will also impact the public counter for Public Works Land Use Division and that office will also be unavailable to the public during these hours. Planning and Building Department operations will resume regular office hours on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 am.
EPD Reminds Drivers and Pedestrians to Use Caution During Halloween Festivities
As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” Eureka Police Department, Chief Todd Jarvis said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Even one drink can impair judgement.”
Art by Andrew Daniel Displayed at Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center During November and December
Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. During November and December, acrylic paintings by Andrew Daniel will be on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Shows featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. The Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G Street in Arcata, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Mondays until further notice). Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Leon’s Car Care Center’s Mike Marlin Receives Advanced Training
Mike Marlin, a 29-year employee at Leon’s Car Care Center, recently attended advanced training at Hunter Engineering and received a certificate in automobile alignment. According to Leon’s General Manager Dale Warmuth, Hunter Engineering located in Bridgeton Missouri is a global authority in alignment, both for equipment manufacturing and training of experienced technicians like Marlin. Warmuth added, “Proper alignment means your vehicle drives straight and does not shake. It’s important for the health of your automobile and it extends the life of your tires.”
Algal Bloom Advisory Lifted for Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
Humboldt Symphony and All Seasons Orchestra Join Forces – First Concert on November 5
Two long established musical entities, All Seasons Orchestra and Humboldt Symphony, have joined forces to present the new Partnership in Music Orchestra. PMO will present its first ever concert at 2 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt campus in Arcata. The theme of the concert is “Tell Me a Story.” The orchestra will retell some of the most famous stories of all time through lavishly orchestrated music.
Hansen’s Insurance Service Offers Matching Donation and Helps Raise over $68K for Local Hunger Relief Efforts
Food insecurity has been on the rise for many households over the last several years, most notably during the pandemic. Unfortunately, it has taken another big jump in recent months as increased costs for fuel, housing and food have left individuals and families struggling to pay the bills and put food on the table. The impact is felt everywhere, including right here in Humboldt County. In order to help our community in these difficult times, Craig Hansen and Hansen’s Insurance Service put out a challenge to our community to help provide food for people experiencing hunger, matching all donations up to $20,000.
Jackson: ‘Still Spunky’
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. This 7-year-old, black and brown brindle German Shepherd Dog mix is available for adoption at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Staff...
Garberville’s 35th Annual Halloween Festival Will Include a Flash Mob
TIME: 3:00PM – 4:45PM. WHERE: Main Street Garberville Under The Town Clock. -Contest will happen at Jacob Garber Square at the town clock. -PLUS be on the look out for the FLASH MOB, you won’t want to miss it!. Cash Prizes:. 1st place – $50.00. 2nd place...
