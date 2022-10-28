ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Ricketts makes stop in South Sioux City for tourism conference

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHQAC_0ipQNRtq00

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts stopped in South Sioux City today to speak at a tourism conference.

Ricketts spoke at the annual tourism convention at the Marriot South Sioux City Riverfront. Ricketts is currently finishing up this term before he leaves office in January. The governor took time to reflect on his time in office and his service to the state of Nebraska.

Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, jailed

“It’s just the best job in the world and it’s because of the people in Nebraska I just appreciate everybody who has worked together through all of the challenges we’ve had here and I am going to be sorry to leave,” Ricketts said.

The candidates up for his seat are republican candidate Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood, and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Kim Reynolds’ GOP campaign bus rolls into Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The final countdown until Election Day is underway, and Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking the Republicans’ campaign on the road in style as time winds down. A campaign bus emblazoned with Reynolds’ face stopped at the Terrace Hills Golf Course in Altoona Sunday afternoon. While Reynolds was the star attraction, the bus […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy