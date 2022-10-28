AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela Schuster, 88, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Gisela was born in Steltin, Germany on June 17, 1934 and came to the United States in 1956, when she was 21 years old. She met and later married her husband,...

