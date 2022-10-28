Read full article on original website
27 First News
Jeremy M.C. Holmes, Farmington, Ohio
FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy M.C. Holmes, 40, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. The death angel came and took him away to a place free from sickness, sorrow and pain following health issues. Jeremy was born on Monday, July 12, 1982,...
27 First News
Dorothy Sarah Mellott, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Sarah Mellott, 84 of Austintown, passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022. Dorothy was born February 5, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Lilian (Marshall) Dye. She graduated from East Liverpool High School. She had been the manager...
27 First News
Gisela Schuster, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela Schuster, 88, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Gisela was born in Steltin, Germany on June 17, 1934 and came to the United States in 1956, when she was 21 years old. She met and later married her husband,...
27 First News
Frances J. Pascarella, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances J. Pascarella, 85, passed away Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at Hampton Woods surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Pascarella was born January 4, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Grana) Canale. She graduated from East High School...
27 First News
Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, 99, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. Winnie was born on September 5, 1923, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of Victor John and Nora Pearl (Good) Padurean. She married Willard E. Smith June 26,...
27 First News
Raymond Yoder, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Yoder, 87, passed away Sunday morning, October 30, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital. He was born September 23, 1935, in Columbiana, a son of Seth and Salome (Horst) Yoder. He was a lifetime member of the Midway Mennonite Church. He graduated...
27 First News
Carl David Leonhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Leonhart was the 5th child of Ruth Shoff Leonhart and Freman Leonhart. Carl was born February 15, 1940, died October 23, 2022. He was a 1958 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, Ohio. Carl. Joined the Army shortly after graduation, spent three years...
27 First News
Pearl M. Farmer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. Farmer, 100, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 24, 1922, in Salem, daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Lease) McCartney. Pearl was a graduate of Salem High School. She had worked as...
27 First News
Gail P. DiGiovanni, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail P. DiGiovanni, 84, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Gail was born August 20, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late August Frederick and. Florence Marie Pusch and was a lifelong area resident. Gail...
27 First News
Barbara J. Blakely, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mother, Barbara J. Blakely, born on June 26, 1953, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, October 24, 2022, she was 69 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory one son, Bavail...
27 First News
Daniel J. Mumaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Mumaw, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, October 29, after living with cancer for two and a half years. He was born July 2, 1953 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of James W. Mumaw and Lois B. Mumaw. Dan’s greatest...
27 First News
Irene M. Zajac, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes0 – Irene M. Zajac, 93, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Zajac was born January 9, 1929, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Badzik Adams. She was a Struthers High School graduate. After graduation, Irene worked as a bookkeeper...
27 First News
Frances “TeTe” Philips, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “TeTe” Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family. Frances, affectionately known as “TeTe” from the time she was a young child, was born on June...
27 First News
Betty Peterson, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Peterson passed away on October 31, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Peterson, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Sharon Petyak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Petyak, 69, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a year long battle with cancer. Sharon was born on May 7, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Theodore and Dolores Halubka. She was...
27 First News
Mary M. Boker, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Boker, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1928 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara (Yuhasz) Rimar. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Ted R. Miller, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted R. Miller, 73, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022. Theodore was born August 10, 1949, in Jefferson, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Esther Perkins Miller and came to the Canfield area in 2017.
27 First News
Lenore H. Ingalls, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenore H. Ingalls, 99, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. Lenore was born June 1, 1923 in West Virginia, the daughter of Floyd E. and Edith (Dye) Hoff. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1941 and worked...
27 First News
Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley following complications from a broken hip. He was born in Warren, on September 23, 1932, the son of John and Mary Drenosky Miller. He lived...
27 First News
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hamilton, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” A. Hamilton, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her Detroit, Michigan home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Liz was born August 23, 1960, the oldest child of James and Patricia Davis in Warren, Ohio, where she was raised and lived most of her life.
