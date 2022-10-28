ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTrwY_0ipQN32t00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday.

Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Jose Gonzalez, 48, of Lamont and Jesus Olvera 31, of Bakersfield, were both arrested and booked in the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of the stolen vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office search of the property and they found a box trailer, three pickup trucks, a motorcycle, two car trailers and a Caterpillar tractor that were all reported as stolen from the Bakersfield area, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Unit at 661-392-6071 or the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officers led on a 77-mile high-speed chase ending in an arrest: CCPD

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle then were led on a high-speed pursuit that started in California City and ended in an arrest in Barstow Monday, according to the California City Police Department. The police department said officers were called to California City Boulevard for a […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered

LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
LAMONT, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk runaway teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Hadar Road just south of Berkshire Road, according to officials. Jacob is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ballot measures could make changes for police and fire departments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta alleged dozens of illegal practices by the Bakersfield Police Department, launching an investigation. “The California department of justice launched an investigation that, in our estimation, revealed that the Bakersfield Police department failed to uniformly and adequately enforce the law leading to a pattern or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Solo-vehicle crash in northwest Bakersfield leaves one dead

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in northwest Bakersfield that left one dead Friday morning. According to CHP, on October 28, 2022, at around 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue for a report of a solo-vehicle crash. CHP...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy