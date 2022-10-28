2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday.

Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Jose Gonzalez, 48, of Lamont and Jesus Olvera 31, of Bakersfield, were both arrested and booked in the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of the stolen vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office search of the property and they found a box trailer, three pickup trucks, a motorcycle, two car trailers and a Caterpillar tractor that were all reported as stolen from the Bakersfield area, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Unit at 661-392-6071 or the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.