Elaine A. Keating, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine A. Keating, 71, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Keating was born February 15, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Todut) Cebak. She was a 1969...
Barbara J. Blakely, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mother, Barbara J. Blakely, born on June 26, 1953, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, October 24, 2022, she was 69 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory one son, Bavail...
Dorothy Sarah Mellott, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Sarah Mellott, 84 of Austintown, passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022. Dorothy was born February 5, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Lilian (Marshall) Dye. She graduated from East Liverpool High School. She had been the manager...
Robert A. Madeline, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” Madeline, age 82 of Hubbard, passed away at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Bob was born October 29, 1940 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Aloysius A. and Christina I. Lesnak Madeline. He was a 1958...
Gail P. DiGiovanni, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail P. DiGiovanni, 84, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Gail was born August 20, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late August Frederick and. Florence Marie Pusch and was a lifelong area resident. Gail...
Mary Ann Belcher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Belcher, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born September 29, 1937 in Youngstown. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, nonna and “little grammy” to her family. She was raised in an Italian American household and passed down many traditions and cultures to her family.
Carl David Leonhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Leonhart was the 5th child of Ruth Shoff Leonhart and Freman Leonhart. Carl was born February 15, 1940, died October 23, 2022. He was a 1958 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, Ohio. Carl. Joined the Army shortly after graduation, spent three years...
Marcia M. Rowe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia M. Rowe, 83, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Born April 9, 1939, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ethel Brown Fennick. A resident of Ohio since 1940, she moved to Cortland in 1954 and then to Warren in 2001.
Jeremy M.C. Holmes, Farmington, Ohio
FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy M.C. Holmes, 40, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. The death angel came and took him away to a place free from sickness, sorrow and pain following health issues. Jeremy was born on Monday, July 12, 1982,...
Gisela Schuster, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela Schuster, 88, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Gisela was born in Steltin, Germany on June 17, 1934 and came to the United States in 1956, when she was 21 years old. She met and later married her husband,...
Betty Peterson, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Peterson passed away on October 31, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Peterson, please visit our floral store.
Daniel J. Mumaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Mumaw, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, October 29, after living with cancer for two and a half years. He was born July 2, 1953 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of James W. Mumaw and Lois B. Mumaw. Dan’s greatest...
Irene M. Zajac, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes0 – Irene M. Zajac, 93, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Zajac was born January 9, 1929, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Badzik Adams. She was a Struthers High School graduate. After graduation, Irene worked as a bookkeeper...
Sharon Petyak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Petyak, 69, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a year long battle with cancer. Sharon was born on May 7, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Theodore and Dolores Halubka. She was...
Mary M. Boker, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Boker, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1928 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara (Yuhasz) Rimar. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Frances “TeTe” Philips, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “TeTe” Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family. Frances, affectionately known as “TeTe” from the time she was a young child, was born on June...
Rachel Ann Dunn, Kensington, Ohio
KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Ann Dunn, 51, of McCann Road, passed away peacefully at 10:58 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness. Rachel was born March 20, 1971 in East Liverpool, a daughter of Patricia (Reeder) Youree of Kensington and the...
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hamilton, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” A. Hamilton, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her Detroit, Michigan home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Liz was born August 23, 1960, the oldest child of James and Patricia Davis in Warren, Ohio, where she was raised and lived most of her life.
Shirley Ann Morrison, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Morrison of Niles passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 82 years old. Shirley was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Anthony and Loretta...
Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley following complications from a broken hip. He was born in Warren, on September 23, 1932, the son of John and Mary Drenosky Miller. He lived...
