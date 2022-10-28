Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
My Top 7 Luxury Restaurant Picks In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Related
5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says
ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
WKRC
Headstone of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana finally gets a name
SALEM, Ind. (WKRC/WDRB/CNN Newsource) - The gravestone of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase in rural Indiana finally bears his name: Cairo Ammar Jordan. WDRB spoke to the carver who etched Jordan's name in stone. He told them this job hit him hard. "Every...
WTVM
Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candle-lit vigil is scheduled on Sunday evening for an Atlanta boy who was recently found dead in a suitcase. A nationwide search is underway for an Atlanta mother charged after her son was found dead in a suitcase. Investigators said evidence gathered at...
Man shot, injured after argument in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot on Armour Drive. Atlanta police said when they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS. There is no word yet on his injuries.
WTHR
Family of Georgia boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana woods hold vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after State Police identified a young boy found inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, the family has gathered to honor his life. Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter back in April. His family from Atlanta gathered Sunday night for a...
Shooting near Atlanta recording studio, event facility leaves one man dead, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a recording studio and event facility on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta. APD officers said there was a party being held in the area when some sort of argument happened and someone started shooting just after midnight.
Reward up to $12K to find suspects in connection to Clark Atlanta homecoming shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $12,000 in an effort to catch the suspects that shot four people at a Clark Atlanta homecoming party, according to officials. According to Clark Atlanta officials, the victims included two Clark Atlanta students, one from another...
Student 'attacked with blade' during fight at metro Atlanta high school, principal says
GRAYSON, Ga. — A student was taken to the hospital after he was attacked with a knife during a fight Monday morning, the principal said. In a letter sent to parents, Grayson High School principal Dana Pugh said two students got in a fight and one of them "used a box cutter to slice the student he was fighting."
Family, friends devastated after high school cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The death of 16-year-old Gwinnett County student athlete Caitlyn Pollock in a car crash Sunday is unleashing an outpouring of grief from people across Metro Atlanta, and much of the rest of Georgia, who knew her and admired her and loved her. Caitlyn Pollock was earning...
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests
Paternal grandparents of boy found dead in suitcase wish they saw Facebook posts. Relatives of the father of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April, wish someone would have alerted them to the disturbing Facebook posts she was making leading up to his death.
WLKY.com
Docs: Mother of 5-year-old found in suitcase believed he was possessed by demons
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — While officials haven't explicitly laid out a motive for why a mother may have killed her 5-year-old son and dumped him in a rural part of Indiana, they did find some disturbing details in her social media posts suggesting she thought her son was possessed.
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
6 years later and still no answers for one man accused in quadruple bonfire slayings
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A real-life horror story continues to drag on Monday night for families in Henry County who have been waiting six years for a resolution after the grisly bonfire murders that claimed the lives of four young people one night in October. One person is already...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
Grandmother, 7 other family members escape house fire in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Family members rescued an 83-year-old grandmother on Friday after their house went up in flames in the southeast part of the city. Willene Davis can't walk and has to use a wheelchair to get around. She lives at 975 Stonewall Dr. with nine other family members, including three children.
59-year-old man arrested in DeKalb County Jail Halloween contraband bust, sheriff's office says
DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Jail inmates thought they were in for a treat this Halloween. A 59-year-old man is in jail after allegedly sending contraband into an inmate's cell using a fishing rod. DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested the 59-year-old at the jail on Memorial Drive averting a...
High school cheerleader killed in Gwinnett County crash, driver charged with DUI, police say
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
fox5atlanta.com
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0