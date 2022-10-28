ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candle-lit vigil is scheduled on Sunday evening for an Atlanta boy who was recently found dead in a suitcase. A nationwide search is underway for an Atlanta mother charged after her son was found dead in a suitcase. Investigators said evidence gathered at...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot, injured after argument in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot on Armour Drive. Atlanta police said when they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS. There is no word yet on his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy