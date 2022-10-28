Read full article on original website
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
Family hosts vigil after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tapia family tells 11 News 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died after a multi-car crash on Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road on the night of Oct. 28. The police have not confirmed the identity of the man who died in the crash, but they do...
UPDATE: North Union & East Platte open after fatal crash
UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/30/2022 3:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Based on witness statements, CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. Witnesses of the incident say the motorcyclist may have entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection of North Union […]
3 hospitalized after crash, Bijou I-25 off-ramp closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people are hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a crash near the I-25 SB Bijou exit early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD said just before 4:30 a.m. they were on scene of a crash with trapped parties. Just before 5 a.m. officials said they The post 3 hospitalized after crash, Bijou I-25 off-ramp closed appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Afternoon Cir. after receiving a report about a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. According to the police, an unknown vehicle drove by the area and The post Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
Shooting near E Fountain Blvd, no injuries
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday, Oct. 30, in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. According to CSPD at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, in response to reports of a shooting officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of N. Union Blvd and E. Platte Ave is closed Sunday morning in all four directions after a fatal motorcycle crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it was a motorcycle vs. car crash around 7:45 Sunday morning. As of 11:30 a.m. the intersection is The post Motorcyclist dead after crash near Downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
Bear relocated from area southeast of Colorado Springs after weeks of avoiding capture
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a bear Sunday night that had been avoiding capture in an area southeast of Colorado Springs for weeks. According to CPW, the bear had been roaming an area along Jimmy Camp Creek and knocking over trash cans for...
WATCH: Fire destroys apartment complex in Lakewood
WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. 11 News This Morning looks back at childhood Halloween costumes!. Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!
Man arrested following fatal crash on Lake Avenue
MONDAY 10/31/2022 9:24 a.m. FOX21 requested the mugshot for Michael Tapia, however, CSPD said that his mugshot is unavailable as he is still hospitalized due to the crash. SATURDAY 10/29/2022 10:39 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado […]
Man killed in first homicide in Fountain in 2022
The Fountain Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man following a bar fight early Saturday morning.
Police investigating two-car vehicle fire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vehicle fire is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) after two vehicles burned near Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 officers were called to the 3200 block of East La Salle Street […]
UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue
FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
Northbound I-25 back open in Castle Rock following crash
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are investigating after a semi-truck collided with another vehicle near Castle Rock, shutting down part of the interstate for hours during the Thursday morning commute. Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News the crash was reported just before 4 a.m....
Colorado Springs crash leads to ‘arrest of prolific offenders’ tied to multiple vehicle break-ins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A September crash led to investigators connecting the driver with 15 additional incidents stretching back to the beginning of summer. On Sept. 1, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a traffic accident in the 2700 block of N. Chestnut St. Police said the vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Beth Reichenberg.
2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
State officials work on partnership with counties after Fremont County cyberattack
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - After a cyberattack in August that targeted county officials, Fremont County is back open and resuming normal operations as of Monday. Mykel Kroll, Fremont County’s director of emergency management, tells 11 News that officials are still working on small glitches left over from the attack. But he says they are also turning their focus on building a partnership with the State of Colorado so that they are better prepared for attacks like these in the future.
