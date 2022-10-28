ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2M expansion project aims to bring grocery store, restaurant to Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — East Side businessman Omar Shaibi wants to replicate a Broadway retail-anchored project that he successfully created in 2015. Through his Altar LLC affiliate, Shaibi is working with Buffalo officials on plans to add 8,000-square-feet to a former Super Duper supermarket at 881 Broadway. The $2 million expansion and renovation project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board on Nov. 7.
4 local nonprofits host first Food Justice Tour event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four local nonprofits joined together Saturday afternoon to host the first Food Justice Tour event in Buffalo. The interactive community-building experience uses food and art as a way to promote health equity. Organizers also want to find solutions to improve Western New York's healthcare industry. The...
Mama Dee'z brings Southern-style food to Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia has a new option for Southern-style and Caribbean cuisine with the opening of Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St. inside the Eli Fish Brewing Co. food incubator space. The restaurant opened Oct. 1 with a menu that includes burgers, wraps and jerk chicken,...
Veterans Stand Down event held in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Veterans from across Western New York got a helping hand on Friday in Niagara Falls, where the city held the Veteran Stand Down event at Heat, Love and Soul. The one-day event offered information on veteran benefits, legal advice, and housing services. There were health...
SUNY Erie suspends president over allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees voted to suspend their president, David Balkin, while they investigate allegations filed with their human resources department. In a release to the media, officials don't mention what the allegations are, but say, "The complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the...
Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
4 stores opening at the former Burlington Plaza

AMHERST, N.Y. — Four stores are opening this week at The Boulevard – South District, formerly known as Burlington Plaza. T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, which relocated from 3050 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, and Homesense and Sierra, new shops to the Buffalo market, will open Oct. 27 at 1501 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, according to a press release. Homesense is a discount home furnishing brand, and Sierra is an off-price outdoor gear and apparel retailer.
Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
