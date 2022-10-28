Read full article on original website
$2M expansion project aims to bring grocery store, restaurant to Broadway
BUFFALO, N.Y. — East Side businessman Omar Shaibi wants to replicate a Broadway retail-anchored project that he successfully created in 2015. Through his Altar LLC affiliate, Shaibi is working with Buffalo officials on plans to add 8,000-square-feet to a former Super Duper supermarket at 881 Broadway. The $2 million expansion and renovation project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board on Nov. 7.
commUNITY spotlight: The artist behind the new Harriet Tubman mural in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gino Morrow may live in Dallas, but he is Buffalo born and proud of it. He was commissioned to paint the Harriet Tubman mural at the foot of Ferry in Buffalo. "It's such a large canvas," he said about the job, which presented challenges. "To work...
Buffalo Urban League receives $6 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Urban League announced Monday that they have received at $6 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It is the largest contribution in Buffalo Urban League's 96-year history. Scott, whose net worth is estimated at more than $30 billion, gives money to organizations...
4 local nonprofits host first Food Justice Tour event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four local nonprofits joined together Saturday afternoon to host the first Food Justice Tour event in Buffalo. The interactive community-building experience uses food and art as a way to promote health equity. Organizers also want to find solutions to improve Western New York's healthcare industry. The...
Mama Dee'z brings Southern-style food to Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia has a new option for Southern-style and Caribbean cuisine with the opening of Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St. inside the Eli Fish Brewing Co. food incubator space. The restaurant opened Oct. 1 with a menu that includes burgers, wraps and jerk chicken,...
Hundreds of thrillseekers turn out for a backyard haunted house in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Kyle Roberts is into Halloween in a big way. "From the time he was little he was watching Beetlejuice by the time he was two and you watch it like every week," said his mother Tammy. Roberts has taken that passion and turned it into...
Tickets for Disney on Ice in Buffalo go on sale Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disney fans get ready! Disney on Ice will make its return to Buffalo this January and tickets go on sale for the general public on Tuesday. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will be at the KeyBank Center Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
Richard 'Sparky' Adams to be remembered during Saturday event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda community will be joining friends and family of Richard "Sparky" Adams for a celebration of his life. It will be held at noon Saturday at the field named in his honor, on Parker Boulevard. Adams was a longtime football coach for programs...
Veterans Stand Down event held in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Veterans from across Western New York got a helping hand on Friday in Niagara Falls, where the city held the Veteran Stand Down event at Heat, Love and Soul. The one-day event offered information on veteran benefits, legal advice, and housing services. There were health...
Walden Galleria hosting 28th annual indoor trick-or-treating event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walden Galleria is hosting its 28th annual indoor trick-or-treating event. The family-friendly event is being held on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Forever 21, featuring various Halloween activities and dozens of trick-or-treating tables. The event serves as...
SUNY Erie suspends president over allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees voted to suspend their president, David Balkin, while they investigate allegations filed with their human resources department. In a release to the media, officials don't mention what the allegations are, but say, "The complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the...
Lake Shore High School bathroom rules have a parent & student concerned
ANGOLA, N.Y. — Concerns about vaping have forced Lake Shore High School to restrict when students can use the restroom. A parent and student contacted 2 On Your Side upset about the bathroom rules. "They're only open for four minutes, and there's only three stalls, and there's, like, a...
Groundbreaking held for new community outreach center in the Fruit Belt
Roswell Park held a groundbreaking on its new community outreach site in Buffalo on Wednesday. Roswell Park is trying to improve health equity with the new outreach center in East Buffalo. The center is on Michigan Avenue and in a community where healthcare resources do not always reach. In attendance...
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
Mural project aims to improve Main Street scape in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — "We're expecting rain in the afternoon so I'm just trying my best to work smarter versus harder," said Tyshaun Tyson, as he began taping lines on a boarded-up window at the long-abandoned Jenns Department Store at 1708 Main Street in Niagara Falls. Tyson is the...
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
3 injured after shooting inside parking garage at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said three people were shot overnight. Officers were called to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene they found three people that were shot inside the parking garage area. Police said the...
4 stores opening at the former Burlington Plaza
AMHERST, N.Y. — Four stores are opening this week at The Boulevard – South District, formerly known as Burlington Plaza. T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, which relocated from 3050 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, and Homesense and Sierra, new shops to the Buffalo market, will open Oct. 27 at 1501 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, according to a press release. Homesense is a discount home furnishing brand, and Sierra is an off-price outdoor gear and apparel retailer.
Archives Pub to open at former Third Street Tap Room under new ownership
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls pub could reopen by Thanksgiving with a new name and theme. The Archives Pub is under development at 439 Third St., most recently the Third Street Tap Room. It’s the latest from Morgan Genovese, who last year opened Goldbar next door at 435 Third St. as a cocktail bar with a small-plate tapas menu.
Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
