INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made his presence felt in an unexpected way early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. On second-and-8 from the Rams' 34-yard line with 12:10 left in the second quarter, Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw to McCaffrey in the right flat. McCaffrey caught it behind the line of scrimmage and rolled to his right before looking deep down the right side for wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO