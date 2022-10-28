Read full article on original website
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Bay Net
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say. Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Local authorities arrest Pentagon police officer for allegedly selling cocaine
The Arlington County Police Department arrested and charged a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer with dealing cocaine following an investigation.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
WUSA
Suspects crash into Metro bus after armed robbery police pursuit in Montgomery County
Two men were taken into custody and Montgomery County Fire Rescue extricated another man from the crashed car. They also recovered a gun.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
WJLA
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
Maryland Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Man During Argument, Charged With Murder
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in Baltimore, authorities say. Annette Hicks, 61, is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man during an argument in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Baltimore police.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
