Charles County, MD

Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WUSA9

Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
OXON HILL, MD

