Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift took fans deep into her mind with the release of “Anti-Hero,” off her freshly dropped 10th studio album, Midnights .

Swift previously called the track “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” as she’s never “delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” she continued. “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift ’s “Anti-Hero,” find the lyrics below:

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiserMidnights become my afternoonsWhen my depression works the graveyard shiftAll of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis (I’ve realized all this time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

For the last time

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

At tea time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

Like some kind of congressman? (I’ve realized all this time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

And life will lose all of its meaning

For the last time

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)

At tea time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers around and reads it and someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell”

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees

It’s me, hi (hi), I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)

At tea (tea) time (time), everybody agrees (everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff