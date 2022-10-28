ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift took fans deep into her mind with the release of “Anti-Hero,” off her freshly dropped 10th studio album, Midnights .

Swift previously called the track “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” as she’s never “delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” she continued. “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Taylor Swift ’s “Anti-Hero,” find the lyrics below:

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift
All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis (I’ve realized all this time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving
‘Cause you got tired of my scheming
For the last time

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me
At tea time, everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I’m a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart, but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism
Like some kind of congressman? (I’ve realized all this time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving
And life will lose all of its meaning
For the last time

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)
At tea time, everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers around and reads it and someone screams out
“She’s laughing up at us from hell”

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me
It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me
It’s me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees

It’s me, hi (hi), I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)
At tea (tea) time (time), everybody agrees (everybody agrees)
I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Bono Tells Taylor Swift He’s a ‘Swiftie’ on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Will Taylor Swift and Bono collaborate on a song someday? Graham Norton brought up the idea of the stars working together when they both appeared on the same episode of The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. on Friday (Oct. 28). Bono was promoting his new book, Surrender, while Swift was invited to the show to speak about her new album, Midnights. “Have you worked together?” Norton asked the pair. Related Taylor Swift Opens Up About 'Nightmare' 'Les Misérables' Audition With Eddie Redmayne: 'I Wasn't… 10/29/2022 “Not yet,” Swift replied, but added: “We’re gonna talk about it later.” Swift might have been teasing the audience — but...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Dominates Australia’s Charts With ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift is the queen of Australia’s music charts, as Midnights (via Universal) darts to No. 1 with the biggest volume week of any album in five years. Midnights bows atop the latest ARIA Chart, with more combined sales than any title since Swift released Reputation, also No. 1 back in 2017. It’s her 10th No. 1 ARIA Album. With Midnights setting the albums chart alight, records tumble. Swift enjoys a record-setting haul on the national singles survey, capturing nine of the top 10 positions, led by “Anti-Hero” at No. 1, with “Lavender Haze” and “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Never Expected ‘Other People to Care’ About Her ‘Very Personal’ Re-Records

Taylor Swift stopped by The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. on Friday (Oct. 28) to talk about her new album Midnights and dished on the process of re-recording her first six albums. “I just figured if I made them the first time, I can make them again,” she said after briefly explaining how her back catalog from 2006’s Taylor Swift to 2017’s reputation was controversially sold to Scooter Braun after she changed record labels from longtime home Big Machine to Republic. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Has Already Sold 1 Million Albums in the U.S. (Updating) 10/28/2022 When Norton asked if the strategy behind re-recording...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With Biggest Week for an Album in 7 Years

Taylor Swift achieves her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Nov. 5) as Midnights arrives with the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years. The set launches with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate. The last album to tally a larger week was the debut frame of Adele’s 25, when it bowed with 3.482 million units (Dec. 12, 2015-dated chart). Related Taylor Swift Hits the Elusive Million Mark by Making 'Midnights' an Inescapable Event 10/30/2022 Midnights was released on Oct. 21 after being announced two months...
Billboard

Rihanna Challenges Taylor Swift For U.K. Singles Chart Crown

Rihanna ended her years-long music drought last week with the release of “Lift Me Up.” When the next U.K. chart is published, the pop superstar could be rewarded with a crown. The Barbadian singer is flying with “Lift Me Up,” which will appear in the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, “Life Me Up” is the No. 2-ranked song. The leader in the early stages is Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which bowed at No. 1 last Friday (Oct. 28) for TayTay’s second U.K. chart leader. According to the...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Debuts Atop Both Billboard Global Charts

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” soars in at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Swift claims nine of the top 10 spots on the Global 200 and eight of the top 10 on Global Excl. U.S. – both weekly-best shares in the chart’s two-year archives – all from her new album Midnights. Released Oct. 21, the set bounds in at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years. Especially notably, Swift boasts the entire top five on the Global 200, becoming the first artist to...
Billboard

Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Own Halloween By Recreating Brother Joe Jonas’ Taylor Swift-Era Vibe

It’s early, but Frankie Jonas is definitely in the running for funniest, most self-referential Halloween costume. The youngest Jonas brother, 22, for sure won the weekend by cooking up a perfect sibling troll when he and girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as elder brother Joe Jonas and his ex, Taylor Swift. Related Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are 'Sending Joy and Light' for Baby Malti's First Diwali 10/31/2022 One picture was worth a million laughs over the weekend when Frankie posted a pic of the pair recreating a scene from the former couple performing the Swift song “Should Have Said No” from the 2008...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100, Led by ‘Anti-Hero’ at No. 1

Taylor Swift scores one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Swift surpasses Drake, who logged nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021. Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader. All 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is ‘IN SHAMBLES’ Over ‘Midnights’ Dominating the Hot 100 Top 10

She laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line. Taylor Swift took to social media on Monday (Oct. 31) to react to her record-setting domination of this week’s top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the superstar tweeted along with the Billboard story breaking the historic news of her being the first artist to ever occupy every single spot in the top 10. Related Five Reasons Why Taylor Swift Was Able to Make Chart History With Her 'Midnights' Debut Week 10/31/2022 While...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Hot 100 No. 1? Vote!

For the first time in Billboard Hot 100 song chart’s 64-plus-year history, all spots in the chart’s top 10 belong to just one lead artist: Taylor Swift, thanks to the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights. The top 10 is led by this week’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit, “Anti-Hero,” but its hardly the first time Swift has had a chart topper on the all-genre songs tally. Starting back with her Red hit, “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” the superstar has nine total No. 1s, with “Anti-Hero” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” hitting the summit most recently. We want to know which of Swift’s Hot 100 No. 1s is your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardPost Malone Helps Couple Have the Sweetest Gender Reveal at ConcertK-Pop Star AleXa Holds Minute of Silence for Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims at Los Angeles Tour StopNicki Minaj Dresses Up as Cheeky Cinderella for Halloween
Billboard

Five Reasons Why Taylor Swift Was Able to Make Chart History With Her ‘Midnights’ Debut Week

There might not be a clean sweep in the MLB World Series this week — not after the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split the first two games of their best-of-seven matchup over the weekend — but there is one in the Billboard Hot 100‘s top 10. For the first time in the chart’s 64-plus-year history, all 10 spots in the chart’s highest tier belong to just one lead artist: Taylor Swift, who occupies the whole region with tracks from her new album, the Oct. 21-released Midnights. The records for most simultaneous top 10 hits and most top 10 hits...
Billboard

Rihanna Sends Love to Tems for Writing ‘Lift Me Up’: ‘It’s the Pen For Me’

It’s been six long years, but Rihanna is finally back with her new single “Lift Me Up.” And the singer has Tems to thank for co-writing the heavenly ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The Nigerian singer songwriter, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, expressed her excitement on Instagram early Friday morning (Oct. 28) over the new song, sharing the stark portrait of RiRi that serves as its cover art, writing, “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection.” Related Rihanna Returns to Music...
Billboard

Keith Urban Gives a Nod to Iconic ‘Say Anything’ Scene in the Artwork for His New Song

Keith Urban released his new song, “Street Called Main,” on Friday (Oct. 28), and the single artwork will look a tad familiar to fans of a certain 1980s movie. On Instagram, Urban shared a photo of himself in a long trench coat and standing in the middle of a street, holding a boombox over his head. The image is strikingly similar to the iconic scene in the Cameron Crowe-directed 1989 romantic teen comedy movie Say Anything. In the movie, the character Diane Court (played by Ione Skye) is awakened by the sound of music and looks out her bedroom window to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Billboard

Rihanna Returns to Music With ‘Lift Me Up’: Listen

Welcome back, RiRi! Rihanna made her much-awaited return to music on Friday (Oct. 28) with “Lift Me Up,” featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The arrival of the song was announced earlier this week, preceded by a series of cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title appearing onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.” “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the...
Billboard

BTS’ Jin Drops Emotional Solo Single ’The Astronaut’: Watch the Heartwarming Music Video

Jin‘s highly anticipated solo single “The Astronaut” has finally landed. The BTS superstar revealed the stunning, nearly five-minute rock-pop track on Friday (Oct. 28), worldwide alongside its heartwarming music video. While BTS had previously revealed that “The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and Coldplay, the entire song reveals the stadium-sized rock sound that the British band is known for as a perfect bed for Jin’s steady, soothing vocals. While Jin’s past solo songs like “Awake” and “Epiphany” have proven he can bring raw emotions to his ballads, “The Astronaut” is able to capture that same sentimental approach to a more upbeat, dynamic...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Snags Career-Best U.K. Haul as ‘Midnights’ Powers to No. 1

It’s a Taylor Swift takeover on the U.K. charts, as Midnights (via EMI) clocks up exceptional first-week numbers for her 10th No. 1. Midnights and Arctic Monkeys The Car (Domino Recordings) fought an epic battle which, at the midnight point, saw both LPs surge past 100,000 chart sales. There could be only one winner. Midnights made it a win for the ages and a personal best for TayTay. According to data published by the Official Charts Company, Midnights notches 204,000 U.K. chart sales, a volume that’s more than double her previous personal best of 90,300, for 2014’s 1989. The first week tally for Midnights...
Billboard

Rihanna Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Music & Fans Are Flying High: ‘RiRi Ate This Up’

The drought is finally over for Navy. After years of waiting with bated breath for new music from Rihanna, fans finally got it Friday (Oct. 28) in the form of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song — which serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer — sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” in a serene chorus, earning...
Billboard

Fans Choose BTS Member Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jin‘s latest solo single “The Astronaut” has topped this week’s new music poll. Related BTS' Jin Performs 'The Astronaut' Live for First Time With Coldplay at Buenos Aires Concert: Watch 10/30/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 28) on Billboard, choosing the BTS superstar’s upbeat pop-rock song as their favorite new music release of the past week. “The Astronaut,” co-written by Jin and Coldplay, beat out new music by Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), SZA (“Shirt”), Dove Cameron (“Bad Idea”), Polo G (“Bag Talk”), and others. Jin’s latest offering, which features the K-pop idol singing in both English and Korean, features wistful lyrics about...
Billboard

Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs Medley of ‘Encanto’ Songs for First Time on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed songs from Disney’s Encanto for the first time during his visit to The Tonight Show on Friday (Oct. 28). Host Jimmy Fallon opened the musical segment by rattling off the impressive accomplishments of the hit animated film’s mega-successful soundtrack, including nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 the Billboard 200 and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spending five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. “You wrote like eight of these songs on the soundtrack,” Fallon excitedly pointed out before asking Miranda if he had ever performed the tracks live. “I never have,” the Hamilton creator replied. From there, Miranda...
Billboard

P!nk, Carrie Underwood & More Set to Perform on 2022 American Music Awards

P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Tems, Wizkid and Yola are set to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20. Additional performers will be announced. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the 2022 American Music Awards will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu. Related Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List 10/31/2022 The show will unveil a new award, song of soul, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist who has inspired change and invoked social...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy