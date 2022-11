PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue,” Verlander tweeted several hours later. “So I responded in kind ... all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter.” One more finger, of course, than you’d need to count the Astros ace’s World Series wins, 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight starts. Also the number of days Game 3 of the World Series was delayed — postponed by rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

