Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

