Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Florence Pugh To Star In Thriller ‘The Pack’; Alexander Skarsgård To Direct & Co-Star In Movie Spanning The Alaskan Wilderness & A Fiery LA Awards Ceremony — AFM Hot Pic
EXCLUSIVE: In-demand Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two) is set to lead the psychological thriller The Pack, we can reveal. Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) is set direct and co-star in the film, which will be one of the hottest packages at next week’s American Film Market. The film, which begins shooting in March, follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘NAR’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce NAR, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME Independent is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual .U.S Defense Department program. Written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (Jockey), producers are David Thwaites and John...
Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic
EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Adam Sandler continues Best Actor awards campaign for Netflix film Hustle
Adam Sandler is taking part in an impressive Best Actor awards campaign for Hustle. The sports drama was released on Netflix in June, and stars Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a talented basketball player (Juancho Hernangómez) in Spain. For the film, the actor received some of the...
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Revealed for Season 13, Episode 4
While Blue Bloods managed to beat out other shows in viewership, it could not outhit Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The venerable Friday night drama had 5.5 million viewers and scored an 0.4 demo rating. It was topped by the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros. That game had 9.7 million viewers and a 2.2 rating during primetime viewing.
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Cristin Milioti Cast in 'The Penguin' Series Opposite Colin Farrell
HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.
Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works
A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
James Caan’s Final Film ‘Dark Harvest’ Acquired by Archstone Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Archstone Entertainment announced that they have acquired the worldwide rights to late actor James Caan’s final film, the creature thriller “Dark Harvest.” The film also stars and was written by Rich Manley, and is directed by Andrew Dymond and André Gordon. Caan’s scenes for the film were shot well before his death this past July, and producers will finish filming the final scenes needed in January. The expected release date will be later in 2023. The film’s synopsis describes a young Southern deputy who returns to his childhood home to investigate a dark mystery surrounding the town and its sheriff. As a...
Altitude Boards International Thriller ‘The Prize’ Starring Jason Clarke And Haley Bennett – AFM
Altitude has boarded sales on the Village Roadshow Pictures thriller The Prize, starring Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) and Haley Bennett (Till). The London-based company will present the project to buyers this week at the American Film Market, with additional support and review from Village Roadshow Pictures’ international sales team. Written by Chris Sparling (Greenland) with Espen Sandberg (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) attached to direct, the pic is billed as a “taut Hitchcockian thriller” about an unwitting American who makes a last-minute trip to Sweden to attend the funeral of an old friend — a ranking...
Saïd Taghmaoui Joins Apple & Skydance’s ‘The Family Plan’; Prime Video’s ’The Idea Of You’ Adds Mathilda Gianopoulos
EXCLUSIVE: Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) will appear alongside Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan in the action-comedy The Family Plan from Apple Original Films and Skydance. The film written by David Coggeshall (Prey) tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him. Simon Cellan Jones (Arthur the King) is directing, with Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg producing alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Taghmaoui recently wrapped Brad Furman’s action-thriller Tin Soldier opposite Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood, most recently appearing opposite Ralph Fiennes...
HBO Max's The Penguin Casts Made for Love Star Cristin Milioti as Female Lead
Following the huge success of The Batman earlier this year, HBO Max gave an official greenlight to the spinoff series centering on Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot titled The Penguin. Recently, we've been hearing some updates about the progress of the project as it is heading to production soon and now it looks like the series has found its female lead.
