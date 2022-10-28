ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center

MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Gasconade County man charged methamphetamine found during search of home

A Gasconade County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is served at his home. The Gasconade County sheriff’s Office says their deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotic Enforcement Group, executed a drug-related search warrant in the 300 block of Springfield Road in Owensville Thursday. Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man wanted for injuring deputy during police chase captured in Audrain County

A man wanted for allegedly injuring a deputy during a multi-county police chase is taken into custody. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Brooks, formerly of Mexico, was taken into custody after a brief struggle Friday. The arrest came after a citizen saw Brooks coming out of the woods behind the Casey’s store on East Liberty.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One man injured in weekend shooting in Columbia

One man is injured during a shots-fired incident at an apartment complex over the weekend. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the Lakewood Apartments complex in the 200 block of Old 63 North around 10:30 Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, they found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City's murder trial scheduled for March

A new trial date is set for a Jefferson City man charged with a cold case murder. It was last week when a Cole County judge scheduled Shavontay Estes for a week-long jury trial to begin March 6, 2023. Estes is charged with second-degree murder. The victim, 35-year-old Dennis Thompson,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up The post University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Nearly 400 pounds of prescription medication collected at Boone County take back event

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office collects nearly 400 pounds of prescription drugs during its Drug Take Back event. Several law enforcement agencies participated in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back event over the weekend, collecting medicine that was expired, no longer needed, or no longer wanted. In Boone County, the events were held on Friday and Saturday. A total of 380 pounds of medication as collected. People could drop off medication at several locations, including high schools, hospitals and law enforcement offices. The Hickman High School collected the most medicine, 145 pounds.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Western Missouri woman killed in Morgan County crash

A western Missouri woman is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amber Racicot, 23, of Concordia, was driving on Route D north of Versailles Sunday afternoon when she crossed the centerline and ran off the side of the road. She was then ejected as her SUV overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested For Harassment

On Saturday night around 9 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 10th for a report of harassment. On-scene investigation led to a male suspect being arrested for sending an excessive amount of messages to the victim, which included threats. 30-year-old Aric S. Belzer was taken to...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

