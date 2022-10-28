Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with murder for providing fatal dose of heroin scheduled for trial
A Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin is scheduled for trial. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was recently scheduled for a jury trial to begin January 10, 2023. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim died from a fatal overdose. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
939theeagle.com
Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center
MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man charged methamphetamine found during search of home
A Gasconade County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is served at his home. The Gasconade County sheriff’s Office says their deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotic Enforcement Group, executed a drug-related search warrant in the 300 block of Springfield Road in Owensville Thursday. Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Man wanted for injuring deputy during police chase captured in Audrain County
A man wanted for allegedly injuring a deputy during a multi-county police chase is taken into custody. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Brooks, formerly of Mexico, was taken into custody after a brief struggle Friday. The arrest came after a citizen saw Brooks coming out of the woods behind the Casey’s store on East Liberty.
kjluradio.com
One man injured in weekend shooting in Columbia
One man is injured during a shots-fired incident at an apartment complex over the weekend. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the Lakewood Apartments complex in the 200 block of Old 63 North around 10:30 Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, they found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City's murder trial scheduled for March
A new trial date is set for a Jefferson City man charged with a cold case murder. It was last week when a Cole County judge scheduled Shavontay Estes for a week-long jury trial to begin March 6, 2023. Estes is charged with second-degree murder. The victim, 35-year-old Dennis Thompson,...
Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up The post University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Nearly 400 pounds of prescription medication collected at Boone County take back event
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office collects nearly 400 pounds of prescription drugs during its Drug Take Back event. Several law enforcement agencies participated in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back event over the weekend, collecting medicine that was expired, no longer needed, or no longer wanted. In Boone County, the events were held on Friday and Saturday. A total of 380 pounds of medication as collected. People could drop off medication at several locations, including high schools, hospitals and law enforcement offices. The Hickman High School collected the most medicine, 145 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moniteau County man and woman killed in crash near Clarksburg
An elderly man and woman from Moniteau County are killed in a two-vehicle crash just west of Clarksburg. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Richard Manning, 79, of California, was driving on Highway 50 Saturday evening when he struck the back of a grain truck that was starting to make a turn.
abc17news.com
Police: Man charged with multiple felonies after threatening to ‘air this place out’ during custody exchange
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with several felonies after an alleged incident occurred during a custody exchange on Thursday, according to Jefferson City police. The man's girlfriend got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend at her residence about money for child care. Once the children were...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City
Community members came together Sunday, four years after 4-year-old Darnell Gray's body was found in Jefferson City. The post Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri woman killed in Morgan County crash
A western Missouri woman is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amber Racicot, 23, of Concordia, was driving on Route D north of Versailles Sunday afternoon when she crossed the centerline and ran off the side of the road. She was then ejected as her SUV overturned.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department.
One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Harassment
On Saturday night around 9 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 10th for a report of harassment. On-scene investigation led to a male suspect being arrested for sending an excessive amount of messages to the victim, which included threats. 30-year-old Aric S. Belzer was taken to...
Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
