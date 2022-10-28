Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
See Dominator, One of Earth’s Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat
See Dominator, One of Earth's Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat. Dominator, a semi-aquatic reptile measuring 20 feet long and weighing over 2,200 pounds, has established a new record for being the second-largest crocodile in existence. In Australia’s Adelaide River, the Dominator resides. The number of saltwater crocodiles in the nation keeps growing over time.
drifttravel.com
Sleep in a Glass Igloo Frozen into a Glacier in a Private Iceland Holiday
Available for booking now for dates from mid-January through March 2023, two new glass igloos frozen into a secluded lagoon will open to guests for their first winter offering the chance to sleep next to a glacier in Iceland. Part of an exclusive, private tour from Northern Lights specialists Off the Map Travel, the “igloo boats” are accessible only by boat or all-terrain vehicles and float during the summer months and freeze into the ice as the temperatures fall.
Town in Spain That's Built Under Rocks Is Like a Secret World
Spain is a beautiful country full of majestic mountain ranges like the Sierra Nevada, the Pyrenees, and more. Some mountain communities, like Guadix in the south, have built their homes in the caves of the Sierra Nevada itself. Other communities incorporate themselves within the mountain in even stranger ways. Amy,...
World-famous waterfall roars to life with flow 10 times greater than usual
Walkways that offer spectacular views of the most dramatic part of the falls were closed due to the sheer volume of water. The world-famous Iguazu Falls, a popular tourist attraction in South America, is once again drawing attention on the world stage as it thundered to life on Wednesday with exceptional flow rates that have been described as unusually high. The spectacle occurred after heavy rainfall affected the region.
Comments / 0