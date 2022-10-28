ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Lui Salaz
3d ago

So let create a hell on home taxes, services , etc , , ppl who own for long lose the property , end up in the streets, and a miracle happen, aleluya , here are the saviors , the same ppl who raise the taxes and all , are here to save the ppl on the streets and low income , apart, they don't mention they also are part to keep misery wages to low so ppl keep struggling , while city and taxpayers money go to developers, franchises, companies in the city, and you have here ppl blaming it all on the homelessness and no those who hold power and also part and root of the problem.

Jesse Rodriguez
4d ago

There is some housing there giving it to there own family members if you check there will be corruption city council members get to offer it to family members

