Lui Salaz
3d ago
So let create a hell on home taxes, services , etc , , ppl who own for long lose the property , end up in the streets, and a miracle happen, aleluya , here are the saviors , the same ppl who raise the taxes and all , are here to save the ppl on the streets and low income , apart, they don't mention they also are part to keep misery wages to low so ppl keep struggling , while city and taxpayers money go to developers, franchises, companies in the city, and you have here ppl blaming it all on the homelessness and no those who hold power and also part and root of the problem.
4
Jesse Rodriguez
4d ago
There is some housing there giving it to there own family members if you check there will be corruption city council members get to offer it to family members
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
KSAT 12
Landlords, San Antonio housing officials collaborate to expand voucher opportunities
SAN ANTONIO – Landlords, tenants and San Antonio city officials met at this year’s Landlord Summit to find solutions for affordable housing in the Alamo City. Mark Carmona, chief housing officer for the City of San Antonio, said 95,000 households in San Antonio are spending more than 30% of their income on housing, which is why tenants and landlords should be educated on the available opportunities.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
KSAT 12
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
news4sanantonio.com
New city budget more than doubles council funds for neighborhood safety projects
SAN ANTONIO – Each San Antonio city council district now has more money set aside to fix dangerous sidewalks or intersections in your neighborhood. The Trouble Shooters show you some of the projects already in the works. “I've been living here for 50 years,” Julio Cavazos says outside his...
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
foxsanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
San Antonio Current
A triple geodesic dome home near San Antonio is back on the market with a $100,000 price cut
A distinctive Bulverde home comprised of three geodesic domes is back on the market after a $100,000 price cut. Now listed for $1.3 million, the property's owners — a retired general contractor and his wife — originally tried to sell it in February. However, they briefly pulled it off the market after a fruitless six-month search for a buyer.
What would you buy if you won the $1 billion Powerball?
SAN ANTONIO — We are just a few hours away from the estimated $1 billion Powerball drawing. This is only the second time in it's 30 year history that the jackpot has topped the one billion dollar mark. And at a Shell on the northwest side they've been selling tickets like hotcakes!
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
news4sanantonio.com
Mi Tierra honors 53 migrants in Dia de los Muertos Altar
SAN ANTONIO – As Dia de los Muertos quickly approaches, many are already setting up their altar to honor the dead, but this year Mi Tierra is setting up theirs to honor the 53 migrants who lost their lives in the tractor-trailer in late June. The altar is already...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
Animal Care Services adds another pig to 'menagerie of unusual animal' rescues
Charlotte joins two other pigs, two rabbits, and two horses rescued this month.
tpr.org
Quinceañeras join actress America Ferrera and activist Rosie Castro to call on Latinos in San Antonio to vote early
America Ferrera visited San Antonio on Saturday. The actress was in town to help mobilize young voters in the city through the “Quince to the Polls” parade, an event focused on increasing first-time voter participation among Latinos. Team members from Harness, an organization founded in 2016 by America...
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
