Downtown Dixon was filled Saturday morning with Ghost, Ghouls, Princesses, and tons of other kids as well as adults, dressed up in their Halloween costumes. This was Treat Street hosted by Discover Dixon, KSB Hospital and Jordan Mesick of State Farm. Nurses from KSB Hospital were all dressed up for the occasion and they were amazed at how many kids came out. Naturally, they had their favorites.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO