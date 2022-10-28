ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford Christian teacher surprised with chocolates and a check

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third grade teacher gets a surprise of her life when she was surprised with chocolates and a giant check. Cory Park teaches third grade at Rockford Christian Elementary School. Park and her class made a video for Yowie International Chocolates about saving the ocean, especially...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market

ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday. Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday. The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Japanese garden gets ‘Spooktacular’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday. They hosted their annual “Spooktacular.” Children and families got to trick-or-treat their way through the gardens. There was a spooky garden graveyard, crafts, activities and a visit from Hoo Haven animals and friends. The Rockford Public Library also stopped by […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared

Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
100fmrockford.com

Rockford-area scares, treats and Halloween deets

ROCKFORD — It’s Halloween weekend, and you may be looking for ways to get your fill of frights or feast on candy. We’ve got the details here, from the final weekend for Twisted Crypt Haunted House to trick-or-treat times and a list of the last trunk-or-treat events in the region.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Hundreds of Early Trick or Treaters Descend on Downtown Dixon Saturday for Treat Street

Downtown Dixon was filled Saturday morning with Ghost, Ghouls, Princesses, and tons of other kids as well as adults, dressed up in their Halloween costumes. This was Treat Street hosted by Discover Dixon, KSB Hospital and Jordan Mesick of State Farm. Nurses from KSB Hospital were all dressed up for the occasion and they were amazed at how many kids came out. Naturally, they had their favorites.
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...

