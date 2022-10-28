Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Rockford Christian teacher surprised with chocolates and a check
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third grade teacher gets a surprise of her life when she was surprised with chocolates and a giant check. Cory Park teaches third grade at Rockford Christian Elementary School. Park and her class made a video for Yowie International Chocolates about saving the ocean, especially...
100fmrockford.com
Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market
ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
WIFR
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday. Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday. The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive...
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
Second round playoff pairings/times set for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is in the books. 28 of our local area teams made the playoffs, but that number has dwindled to 16 that will take the field in round two. Below is a list of the pairings and times of each game. PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND […]
Rockford’s Japanese garden gets ‘Spooktacular’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday. They hosted their annual “Spooktacular.” Children and families got to trick-or-treat their way through the gardens. There was a spooky garden graveyard, crafts, activities and a visit from Hoo Haven animals and friends. The Rockford Public Library also stopped by […]
Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
WIFR
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
WIFR
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center to deter crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school. “The place is crawling with kids after school every day, and it’s just a […]
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
100fmrockford.com
Rockford-area scares, treats and Halloween deets
ROCKFORD — It’s Halloween weekend, and you may be looking for ways to get your fill of frights or feast on candy. We’ve got the details here, from the final weekend for Twisted Crypt Haunted House to trick-or-treat times and a list of the last trunk-or-treat events in the region.
WIFR
Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy. Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.
nrgmediadixon.com
Hundreds of Early Trick or Treaters Descend on Downtown Dixon Saturday for Treat Street
Downtown Dixon was filled Saturday morning with Ghost, Ghouls, Princesses, and tons of other kids as well as adults, dressed up in their Halloween costumes. This was Treat Street hosted by Discover Dixon, KSB Hospital and Jordan Mesick of State Farm. Nurses from KSB Hospital were all dressed up for the occasion and they were amazed at how many kids came out. Naturally, they had their favorites.
WIFR
Farmer’s market fans to get indoor option at Edgebrook though December 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of locally sourced produce and goods, we have good news for you!. Edgebrook Shopping Center will host an indoor Farmer’s Market from 9 to 1 p.m., every Wednesday, beginning November 2 through Dec. 7. Shoppers will find indoor vendors next to Akerman Shoes.
Rockford area high school football playoff scores, round 1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–All the scores for the weekend from the first round of the IHSA playoffs are now in for our Rockford area teams. Here is list of how everyone did. 7ABatavia 42 Guilford 0Normal Community 44 Hononegah 13Moline 21 DeKalb 13 6AGrayslake Central 28 Belvidere North 27Harlem 35 Chicago Amundsen 21 5ABoylan 31 Hillcrest […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Don’t Miss These 5 Fun Halloween Events Happening in The Rockford Area This Weekend
Halloween may not be until Monday, but this weekend is THE time to pack in as much spooky pumpkin fun as possible, especially if you have kids!. There are a TON of trunk-or-treats happening in the Stateline area this Saturday and Sunday so you can really give your Halloween costume a run for its money, but the family fun doesn't end there!
Comments / 1