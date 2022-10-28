RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday. Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.

