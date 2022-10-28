ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elloree, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
CAMDEN, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake

CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy