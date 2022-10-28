Read full article on original website
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
A full mile of fear: Terror Trail donates 100% of proceeds to local groups, nonprofits
SUMTER, S.C. — The Terror Trail at 2nd Mill Pond in Sumter donates 100% of its proceeds to local nonprofits and groups. "It’s just naturally that dark and creepy in there," trail coordinator Brian Davis said. "The Terror Trail started as really just 300 yards long and had eight scares on it the first year. We are now over a mile long and over 25 scares."
charlestondaily.net
The Inclusive Holiday Hoedown at Wannamaker County Park – Thursday, December 8, 2022
Holiday Hoedown on Dec. 8: An Inclusive Holiday Celebration. [NORTH CHARLESTON] – Charleston County Parks invites people with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to a special holiday celebration!. The Inclusive Holiday Hoedown will be held at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
Sumter County Museum offers free field trips to 1800s homestead
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter children traveled back to the 1800s today at the Sumter County Museum. There is a homestead where children can see what a family would have lived in during the 1800s. "Any kid can can read a book about history, but being able to come out...
dillonheraldonline.com
Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal
The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
Sumter Career and Technology Center hosts Cupcake War competition for culinary arts students
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s a battle of the best pastry at Sumter Career and Technology Center. Culinary arts students are showing off their knowledge of baking and decorating with today’s Cupcake Wars. "Kinda stressed, kinda overwhelmed, but I'm actually having a lot of fun," senior Madison Osborne...
Promoting child literacy through annual first steps day celebration in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The annual First Steps Day is a day dedicated to promoting early child literacy and making learning fun. It's a national movement that brought together about 100 children in Orangeburg County. “When they have a love of reading early on then reading is not a chore,...
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
Is trick-or-treating going out of style? Parents say trunk-or-treat offers convenience, safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Halloween trend has been taking over: trunk or treat. While it's not a new way to get Halloween candy, it's become a more common method in recent years as many families say they feel safer doing it. "I prefer trunk-or-treating because I feel like it's...
WIS-TV
Midlands Trick-or-Treat: Events for the spooky season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is close at hand and the boys and girls of the Midlands will be trick-or-treating. But families may be wondering, where do we go for this spooky holiday?. WIS is compiling a list for would-be ghouls and goblins. Have an event we haven’t added? Send...
“I do what the bible tells me": Santee woman turns 107
SANTEE, S.C. — Santee woman Adell Julie Thompson celebrated her 107th birthday on October 10th, and reflects on her journey leading up to this moment. “I do what the bible tell me." That's what Thompson says is the key to longevity. She was born October 10, 1915. Friends and...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
WIS-TV
Veterans Day events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
Sumter Master Gardeners prep Chocolate Garden for winter
SUMTER, S.C. — At Swan Lake Iris Gardens, the Sumter County Master Gardeners brought their shovels and they’re digging in to get the Chocolate Garden ready for winter. Sheryn Lavanish became a master gardener in 2008. "I love flowers! I love the color, I love the scent, I...
Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake
CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
New Vietnam War exhibit featured at the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After years, several obstacles, and delays, the Vietnam War exhibit in the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum is finally coming together. Flooding, COVID, shipment delays, a new HVAC, and an emergency sprinkler system are all obstacles the new exhibit has been facing. "That all delayed...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
