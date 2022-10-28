ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ACU fires soccer head coach Casey Wilson

ABILENE – Abilene Christian University Athletics announced Monday a change in leadership for the women’s soccer program. Longtime head coach Casey Wilson (’99) will not be retained in his position after the 2022 campaign where the team finished 4-10-4 overall and 0-8-3 against WAC competition. Wilson just...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene High falls in regular-season finale against the Golden Sandstorm

The Abilene High Eagles hit the road for their last regular-season finale against Amarillo High. The Eagles trying to secure a third seed from the district at this unusual Friday afternoon game. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles offense seemed they could not find their groove into the end...
ABILENE, TX
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: O’Shields catches Bulldogs off guard

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, you just don’t see this everyday. Stamford forced to punt it away, the Bulldogs waiting for the ball to stop to give Hawley the worst field position they can. Don’t blink or get too comfortable, Bearcats’ Kason O’Shields scoops it up and runs an extra 10 yards to give his team better field position. Great heads up, ball smart mentality by that guy to react to it so fast before Stamford touches it. Hawley went on to dominate on a shutout effort of 32-0 against Stamford. They will vye for the district championship next week against Cisco.
STAMFORD, TX
BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week: Week 10 Winters

Week 10 of your BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week goes to the Winters Blizzards. The Winters cheerleaders cheered on thier Blizzards as they went up against Colorado City. A tough game for Winters as they falls to the Wolves 38-8. The Blizzards faces Olney next week.
WINTERS, TX
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 31st

A very calm and mild forecast will continue for the next several days before a more active weather pattern by the end of the week that will bring cooler weather and possible rain chances for the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will continue light at 5 mph from the south.
ABILENE, TX
Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel this weekend

Halloween is underway but this weekend you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping at The Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel. Taking place November 3rd through 6th at the Abilene Convention Center the annual event features a Preview Party, Style Show and Brunch with Santa. The...
ABILENE, TX
Duel casts present Misery at Abilene Community Theatre

This November horror comes to The Abilene Community Theatre from the king of the genre himself, Stephen King. Misery performs the first two weekends of the month with a twist that will have you coming back to see the show twice. Director Keith May chose to double-cast the play giving...
ABILENE, TX

