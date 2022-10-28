ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally

By Daisy Kershaw
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKY90_0ipQJVHu00

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire.

Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next several months.

“The need for connection is now more important than ever,” said John Robertson, the systems general manager.

A sign is popping up in neighborhoods across the Coastal Empire letting people know about a new internet option, all-fiber internet.

“We’re covering as much of Savannah as possible,” Robertson said.

Unlike standard powerlines, fiber lines are installed underground. Crews have to pull up pieces of grass to put the lines in place and once crews finish up, residents can decide whether they want to opt-in.

“We are using 100% fiber so it’s giving residents faster speeds, more reliable service because there’s less opportunity for failure with the delivery method we use,” Robertson said.

Clearwave Fiber has been serving businesses in Savannah for more than a decade but over the last few years the company has worked to expand into residential communities.

“Bringing it to the home has been a little bit more of a recent phenomenon,” Robertson said. “The cost of constructions came down, the cost of supplies has come down, and so it’s become a little bit more accessible for everybody to get it in their home.”

As costs went down, demand went up, and when the pandemic hit, the need for reliable internet became greater than ever.

“That’s where we kind of followed the demand and a lot of our first residential expansions were following the demand of our business customers saying, I have employees that need to be serviced at home and it really worked out well and that’s everything from small businesses all the way up to large school systems,” Robertson said.

And with more areas of coverage and new customers coming in, the company said this expansion is also creating jobs in the Savannah area.

“Our company Clearwave has already added over 300 jobs this year, directly impacting Savannah,” Robertson said. “We anticipate adding more people this year than we ever have before.”

Already the company says it’s invested about $10 million in expanding Savannah’s internet options.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham Area Transit to expand DOT shuttle service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are some big changes coming to Chatham Area Transit as the service and the city teamed up to expand the DOT shuttle service.  It will now run to historic Carver Village and Clover Dale. This is the first expansion of service outside of the historic district. The new route will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican Company Secures First Shipment of Construction Grade Limestone to US

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The local limestone mining industry has secured the country’s first shipment of construction grade limestone to the United States. According to the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) the Lydford Mining Company in the northern parish of St. Ann will be shipping 36,000 metric tons of limestone that will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry nonprofit groups receive grant money to promote tourism

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County leaders are hoping to bring in more tourists to the area by providing grant money to various nonprofit groups. Beaufort City Council approved over $300,000 to 13 nonprofit local organizations. The money was generated through the state accommodations tax and will help the groups focus on the promotion, marketing […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Trick or treating? Here’s some safety tips

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween safety is a hot topic in 2022. Garden City’s Police Department has released a list of safety recommendations for those who are going trick or treating in the area. The Savannah Police Department reposted a video with some safety messages for those who are are getting ready to embark on […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival

PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
PORTAL, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory for 16@95 projects

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Industrial development in Port Wentworth has put a stain on the city for decades...so much so that there is an active moratorium for any industrial rezoning. Generational farmers in Monteith and Meinhard communities say the damage has already been done. “What they do is tax...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Go Pink 365 fashion show benefits Buddy Check 3 program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Theater was the backdrop for this year’s annual GO Pink 365 fashion show. The extravaganza is back after a 2-year break because of the pandemic. Models lit up the catwalk striking poses with confidence, wearing fabulous attire, and making a statement in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Pride organizers focus on security

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Pride Festival is back in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Organizers expect more than 30,000 people to celebrate throughout the weekend, but with anti-LGBTQ sentiments on the rise, across the country, they say security will be tight. “Whether it’s anti-Semitism, racism, anti-immigrant bigotry or […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 4. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

First ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl draws big crowd

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hundreds put on their best Halloween costume on Sunday for the first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl. The brand new costume contest took over the park’s amphitheater area. The event featured food trucks, live music, beverages and more. There were several costume categories, including Best Pet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Your quick guide to Savannah Pride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah hasn’t had an in-person pride since the start of the pandemic. Now, the Hostess City is running full steam ahead with this year’s festivities. “I would say I’m most excited about returning after three years and that the LGBTQIA+ community gets to come celebrate together,” said Lawrence Appenzeller, the Executive […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy