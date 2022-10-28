ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood

PHOENIX - Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live. Sally Martinez has lived in the neighborhood for years, and her house needed some work. "This would...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!

The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
SURPRISE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Things to do: Cancer Support Community hosting free trunk or treat event in Phoenix Oct. 28

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat/Dia de los Muertos event tonight, Oct. 28 with more than 25 trunks for the event this year. It promises to be a great opportunity for the community to come together like grandparents wanting to spend a Friday night with their grandchildren in a safe, outdoor environment this Halloween weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true. The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says

Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Mixed-income apartments in Phoenix celebrated with grand opening

PHOENIX — A grand opening celebration was hosted Friday for new mixed-income apartments in Phoenix, officials said. Soluna Apartments located on Roosevelt Street, east of Interstate 10, is a modern community consisting of 177 energy-efficient units with one to five bedrooms, the city of Phoenix said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
macaronikid.com

Glendale, Arizona Family Fun 2022

When it comes to family, you always want to ensure all your family is accounted for. The wellness within matters on the environments you choose, because the comforts it brings truly matters the most!. So, meeting your needs matter, especially when it comes to meeting everyone's most personal needs and...
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Every Dog has its Day at Woofstock in Chandler

It’s all about dogs at the City of Chandler’s Woofstock, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tumbleweed Park. Dog lovers and their well-mannered, leashed pups are invited to partake in festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It promises to be a ‘fur-filled’ day of free family fun for all. You and your pooch can visit the pet-related vendors and participate in activities that are sure to have him (and you) begging to come out and play.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali

The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona

The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy