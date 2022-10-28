Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Veteran pays it forward, helps another Arizona veteran in need by gifting a car
MESA, Ariz. - An Army veteran in need was gifted a car on Oct. 31, but what makes this story so special is that the car came from another veteran who managed to turn her life around. Now, Whitney Thompson wants to pay it forward. Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran,...
fox10phoenix.com
Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood
PHOENIX - Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live. Sally Martinez has lived in the neighborhood for years, and her house needed some work. "This would...
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
queencreeksuntimes.com
Things to do: Cancer Support Community hosting free trunk or treat event in Phoenix Oct. 28
Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat/Dia de los Muertos event tonight, Oct. 28 with more than 25 trunks for the event this year. It promises to be a great opportunity for the community to come together like grandparents wanting to spend a Friday night with their grandchildren in a safe, outdoor environment this Halloween weekend.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
AZFamily
Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true. The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
kjzz.org
Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says
Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
KTAR.com
Mixed-income apartments in Phoenix celebrated with grand opening
PHOENIX — A grand opening celebration was hosted Friday for new mixed-income apartments in Phoenix, officials said. Soluna Apartments located on Roosevelt Street, east of Interstate 10, is a modern community consisting of 177 energy-efficient units with one to five bedrooms, the city of Phoenix said in a press release.
macaronikid.com
Glendale, Arizona Family Fun 2022
When it comes to family, you always want to ensure all your family is accounted for. The wellness within matters on the environments you choose, because the comforts it brings truly matters the most!. So, meeting your needs matter, especially when it comes to meeting everyone's most personal needs and...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Downtown Tempe to host annual Halloween stroll Oct. 30, offering family friendly fun
Sure to be a hit with families this fall, the 2022 Halloween Stroll returns this Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. Taking place at 6th Street Park, the not-so-spooky event includes Halloween-themed games, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating courtesy of local merchants around the downtown Tempe area.
SignalsAZ
Every Dog has its Day at Woofstock in Chandler
It’s all about dogs at the City of Chandler’s Woofstock, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tumbleweed Park. Dog lovers and their well-mannered, leashed pups are invited to partake in festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It promises to be a ‘fur-filled’ day of free family fun for all. You and your pooch can visit the pet-related vendors and participate in activities that are sure to have him (and you) begging to come out and play.
ABC 15 News
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: French-inspired home in Moon Valley
The Moon Valley neighborhood in north Phoenix has rolling hills and many beautiful homes, including this French-inspired one with incredible views. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
Judge hears arguments over conditions in 'The Zone,' Phoenix's largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — Human waste, trash, increased violence and vandalism. These were the top concerns witnesses testified to in court Thursday as a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit over conditions in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. As of this week, nearly 1,000 people are sleeping on the streets in an...
