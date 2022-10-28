Read full article on original website
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Your Name's Live-Action American Remake Adds Raya and the Last Dragon Director
Paramount, Bad Robot, and Toho have officially signed on Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada to direct and rewrite their upcoming take on Makoto Shinkai's Your Name! Before the recent onslaught of major action anime becoming some of the most successful feature film releases of all time, anime taking over the box office was considered a rarity. One of the more shocking examples of this was Your Name, which had opened to such success around the world that Paramount had teamed up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions for a new live-action American take on the film.
Interview With the Vampire Star Reveals He Held Real Rats For AMC Series
While vampires are, traditionally speaking, drinkers of human blood, in AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, that predatory nature is something that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) struggles with. The series sees Louis try to stop feeding on humans and instead, opting to sustain himself on the blood of animals, particularly rats. And according to Anderson, while no rats were harmed (or consumed) in the making of the series, he did have to hold real rats while filming scenes as Louis — but perhaps even more unsettling was the "rat dolls" he had to bite into every time Louis would feed.
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Was Influenced by Disastrous Local Talent Shows
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is a very unique brand of comedy, it only makes sense that it was influenced by the strangest slice of reality. Hulu's new Halloween special is actually a resurrection of a dark animated comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that was in the works as a series at Fox several years ago. Things didn't work out, but the concept of The Paloni Show never died, and Roiland eventually partnered with Hulu for this spooky season variety hour.
Interview With the Vampire Star Jacob Anderson Reveals Why We're So Obsessed With Vampires
Interview With the Vampire has been a huge success for AMC with the series topping streaming charts during its first season as well as picking up an early renewal for a second season ahead of its series premiere on October 2nd. And it isn't just Interview With the Vampire that has caught audience attention. Peacock has also leaned into vampires with its adaptation of Vampire Academy and it's safe to say that vampires are back, though in many ways they've never left. Thanks to series like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and True Blood and even movies like the Twilight series, vampires have long been part of our cultural conversation and Interview With the Vampire star Jacob Anderson had an idea why.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
DC's Stargirl: Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on November 9th. The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But it seems like we may finally find out who the killer actually is, though it also sounds like there are some major changes coming after a "dramatic confrontation" for the team. You can check out the episode synopsis below.
Wonder Man: Avengers 5's Destin Daniel Cretton Will Reportedly Direct Part of Disney+ Series
Wonder Man is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though a series has yet to officially be announced by Marvel Studios, the Hollywood trades have reported a Wonder Man writers' room led by Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumnus Andrew Guest is currently developing a show for Disney+. Furthermore, THR reported Monday Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Candyman and Watchmen fame will likely be the actor behind the show's eponymous character.
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume
Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
Toho to Celebrate Godzilla Day 2022 With Special Screenings and More
It's going to be a big celebration for Godzilla this year as Toho will be celebrating the legendary kaiju's Godzilla Day holiday this year with plans for special screenings, merchandise, collectibles and more. It's been a very good recent few years for the legendary Titan as not only has Godzilla gotten a full makeover with Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy (that will even continue with some surprising new projects), but the kaiju has come to life in new ways in Japan through films like Shin Godzilla and anime releases like Godzilla Singular Point. So there is no better time to celebrate!
New DC Studios Boss James Gunn Celebrates Halloween with Deadman Tease
In just a matter of hours, James Gunn will officially start his new role as co-CEO and co-chair of DC Studios, the fresh new film studio overseeing all live-action and animated content featuring characters from DC Comics. Ahead of his new position, the filmmaker shared Halloween well wishes with all of his followers on Twitter alongside a snippet including Deadman.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
The Expendables Heading to a New Streaming Service in November
Sylvester Stallone's all-star action franchise is getting another installment next year, as The Expendables 4 is finally being brought to the screen. While the film is still a while off, the current Expendables trilogy remains a fun binge for action movie fans. Unfortunately, those movies aren't always available to stream in the same place. This week, the entire trilogy will be on the move to Amazon's Prime Video service.
One Piece Creator Shares Adorable Hunter x Hunter Crossover Art
Hunter x Hunter's series creator has had a lot to celebrate recently as the action series has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series creator behind One Piece has shared some special new tribute art to help celebrate! With Hunter x Hunter finally coming back for new chapters after nearly four long years of being on a hiatus, fans of series creator Yoshiro Togashi's works have been celebrating the creator's comeback. Not only that, but the creator has gotten a lot more love from other major manga artists too with the opening of a new art exhibition.
Rick and Morty Debuts New Horror Short for Halloween: Watch
Rick and Morty is getting spooky for the Halloween holiday with a new Horror animated short! The sixth season of the series is currently in the midst of a hiatus before the final episodes return to Adult Swim this Fall, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of new things to enjoy from the series either. Rick and Morty has gone all out for the Halloween holiday in the past with special animated shorts, but this year is a bit different as they have tapped Lee Hardcastle to bring the newest short for the Horror season to stop-motion animated life.
