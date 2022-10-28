ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Crosbie
2d ago

Both men are guilty to some extent here. He may have been a friendly guy, but he also engaged in the fight; getting out first and hitting the other man's windshield. A gun wasn't even involved until all of this had happened.While no one deserves to die over that, and the shooter gets what he deserves, Chris did escalate the situation...something the sole provider of a young family of 6 should avoid as a priority. Calling 911 would have been better.He might have been a gentle giant but there was obviously a temper that controlled him, too. Which is partially to blame fir this horrible situation his loved ones now face. Sad story all around.

