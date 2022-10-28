Read full article on original website
Hawkins, Montgomery earn 8-Player District 8 MVP honors
(KMAland) -- Moravia's Riley Hawkins and Southeast Warren's Logan Montgomery and Tate Dierking collected top honors in 8-Player District 8. Hawkins (WR) was named District Offensive MVP, Montgomery (LB) was named Defensive MVP and Dierking was named Lineman of the Year. Mormon Trail's Triton Gwinn was named the Special Teams Player of the Year, and Southeast Warren head coach Shane Rowlands was named Coach of the Year.
Ed Hill, age 92 of Lenox, Iowa
Ed passed away late Sunday evening at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Iowa State joins AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is new to the rankings while Nebraska has fallen to No. 4 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers received 1,427 points and one first-place vote. The Cyclones, meanwhile, garnered 57 points. Texas is the No. 1 team, followed by San Diego, Wisconsin,...
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Diagonal woman arrested on Taylor County burglary charge
(Diagonal) – A Diagonal woman was arrested last week on burglary charges in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Adams County deputies took 34-year-old Margaret Jo Williams into custody Thursday on a Taylor County warrant for 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say the warrant stems from an investigation into stolen property involving multiple agencies.
Iowa Food Bank Gears Up for Record Demand with $2 Million Donation
(Des Moines) -- The Food Bank of Iowa has received a $2 million gift from a prominent Des Moines family, to better serve the 300,000 Iowans who are food insecure. Food insecurity has been a longstanding problem in Iowa, even though the state's farmers grow 18% of the nation's corn. A third of those hungry people are children. The Food Bank works with about 700 front-line organizations, which distribute food to people across 30,000 square miles of Iowa on a daily basis.
