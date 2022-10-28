Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
Sierra Sun
Early season storm to bring gusty winds, snow, colder temps to Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
Timeline: Heavy rain and gusty winds forecasted in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a dry Saturday with plenty of sun breaks, the next weather-maker is already bringing rain and gusty winds to western Washington. This rain will stick around throughout Sunday and into Halloween Monday, impacting the morning commute with the wind sticking around through Sunday evening. Timeline: Future...
q13fox.com
Soggy weather Sunday, fewer showers Halloween night
Enjoy the dry weather today while we have it! An "atmospheric river" event is on tap Sunday into Halloween. This means that a corridor of moist, subtropical air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will dump heavy rain across Western Washington. The latest models are pulling back on shower chances by trick-or-treating, but some neighborhoods will still have rain. Bottom line: stay tuned on the forecast and be ready to dress in warm, waterproof layers for Halloween!
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
beachconnection.net
First Round of Sneaker Waves, Stormwatching for Oregon / Washington Coast: Warnings
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The first serious bout of wave action and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hits the beaches later tonight, bringing waves as high as 20 – 25 feet in some areas along with a variety of advisories. The southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement, the upper section of the south Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, and the upper half of the Oregon coast and southern edges of Washington's coast have more informal statements about increased sneaker wave dangers. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: giant waves at Cape Kiwanda)
KOMO News
Fishing on most of Washington's coastal rivers and tributaries reopens this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash. — All local fishers can rejoice as fishing will be reopened on most rivers and tributaries for both salmon and all game fishing beginning Saturday, Oct. 29, on the southern coast. Fishing for the northern coast will begin on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Washington Department...
2 Washington State Passes Close Early Due to Record-Breaking Snowfall
After a foot of snow fell and with more in the forecast combined with lower-than-normal temperatures, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, are now closed for the season. The passes both closed Tuesday night after multiple spinouts combined...
Chronicle
Washington Drivers Urged to Prepare for Winter Weather
Drivers can start installing studded tires on vehicles Nov. 1. The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a press release that studded tires are legal through March 31. All-weather tires without studs are legal year-round. Drivers should start preparing for bad weather before the snow starts to pile up,...
KING-5
High wind advisory for western Washington
A Wind Advisory is in effect for several areas of western Washington on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for some areas.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
alaskasnewssource.com
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The world’s largest tsunami leveled the forest on the edge of Southeast Alaska’s Lituya Bay in 1958 when an earthquake triggered a landslide that fell into the water. While two anglers died, the tsunami, fortunately, did not heavily impact any nearby towns. But that...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado
A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
Chronicle
Quinault Indian Nation Works to Close ‘Digital Gap’ With New Cable Landing Station
Aiming to narrow the “digital divide” in under-served and rural communities, the Quinault Indian Nation announced Wednesday its plan to construct an indigenous-owned subsea cable landing station on the Washington Coast — the first of its kind — with the launch of Toptana Technologies, a Quinault-owned business venture and network provider.
Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife K9 retiring after 14 years
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A K9 with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is about to get some well-earned rest. K9 Colter, a Karelian bear dog, has been with WDFW’s enforcement program for more than a decade. For 14 years, he has helped officers with natural resource calls to give non-lethal options to issues between people and wildlife. In...
