MyNorthwest.com

Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA

To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Early season storm to bring gusty winds, snow, colder temps to Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween

SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Soggy weather Sunday, fewer showers Halloween night

Enjoy the dry weather today while we have it! An "atmospheric river" event is on tap Sunday into Halloween. This means that a corridor of moist, subtropical air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will dump heavy rain across Western Washington. The latest models are pulling back on shower chances by trick-or-treating, but some neighborhoods will still have rain. Bottom line: stay tuned on the forecast and be ready to dress in warm, waterproof layers for Halloween!
Channel 6000

October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

First Round of Sneaker Waves, Stormwatching for Oregon / Washington Coast: Warnings

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The first serious bout of wave action and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hits the beaches later tonight, bringing waves as high as 20 – 25 feet in some areas along with a variety of advisories. The southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement, the upper section of the south Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, and the upper half of the Oregon coast and southern edges of Washington's coast have more informal statements about increased sneaker wave dangers. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: giant waves at Cape Kiwanda)
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Drivers Urged to Prepare for Winter Weather

Drivers can start installing studded tires on vehicles Nov. 1. The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a press release that studded tires are legal through March 31. All-weather tires without studs are legal year-round. Drivers should start preparing for bad weather before the snow starts to pile up,...
WASHINGTON STATE
brproud.com

NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
OBERLIN, LA
OutThere Colorado

'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado

A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
COLORADO STATE

