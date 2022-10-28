(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The first serious bout of wave action and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hits the beaches later tonight, bringing waves as high as 20 – 25 feet in some areas along with a variety of advisories. The southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement, the upper section of the south Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, and the upper half of the Oregon coast and southern edges of Washington's coast have more informal statements about increased sneaker wave dangers. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: giant waves at Cape Kiwanda)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO