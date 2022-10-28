Read full article on original website
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
Bayonetta 3 Review: Action-Packed Excellence
The Bayonetta franchise has had a long and strange journey. First releasing on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2009, the original game failed to find a wide audience. Sega lost interest as a result, but Nintendo stepped in to fund and publish two sequels. Bayonetta 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it provides an experience that action fans might want to check out regardless of how familiar they are with those previous entries in the series.
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Game Deal Drops at Best Buy For PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
Best Buy is delivering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, and they have a buy two, get one free deal on select video games that anyone with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console should check out. You can do just that right here (make sure to click on "Build my Package" if you want to customize the choices), and we've picked out some of the top choices in the list below.
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.1 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED firmware update -- dubbed update 15.0.1 -- is live alongside patch notes that reveal what Nintendo has done to the hybrid handheld console with said update. Unfortunately, it hasn't done much with the update. In addition to the standard "general system stability improvements," which ship with every update, the update "resolves" two issues.
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
