Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Paul George Reacts to Game-Winning Shot Against Houston Rockets
Paul George willed the Clippers to a victory against the Houston Rockets.
Indiana Pacers nearly complete 24-point comeback but fall in Brooklyn
The Pacers couldn't close out the Nets late.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers' three guards carry them to third straight win
WASHINGTON — The Sixers won their third straight game Monday night thanks to their (relatively) little guys. James Harden had 23 points and 17 assists in a 118-111 win over the Wizards at Capitol One Arena as the Sixers moved to 4-4 on the season. Tyrese Maxey was the...
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
NBC Sports
Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
NBC Sports
NBA takes away 76ers 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering with Tucker, House
Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June. After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
NBC Sports
Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Gabriel Vilardi, Kings bring hot streak to Dallas
Gabriel Vilardi wasn’t even assured of a roster spot when the Los Angeles Kings opened training camp in September. However,
NBC Sports
Report: Spurs released Primo because he allegedly exposed himself
There has been a sense it had to be something serious. The San Antonio Spurs would not have just waived Josh Primo, a promising young forward they drafted No.12 in 2021, without serious justification. Primo allegedly had exposed himself multiple times to female members of the Spurs staff, reports Ramona...
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking
Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
NBC Sports
Spurs’ Primo says he is stepping away to deal with mental health issue
It was an out-of-the-blue announcement, the San Antonio Spurs waiving Josh Primo, the No.12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a rising star with the team. Primo released a statement to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN saying he needed the break for his mental health. “I know that you all...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Embiid nails game-winner and Sixers survive in Chicago
Joel Embiid's unblemished career record against the Bulls was in serious jeopardy Saturday night in Chicago. Fortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, his jumper was pure at the game's most crucial moment. With the game tied at 109-all, Embiid screened for James Harden (15 points on 2-for-13 shooting, 11 assists)...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
NBC Sports
Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win
The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an NFL head coach, passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for second on the league's all-time coaching wins list (including playoffs).
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Russell Wilson hasn’t performed to his expectations, but he will be great
Broncos CEO Greg Penner hadn’t bought the team yet when General Manager George Paton hired coach Nathaniel Hackett and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. But Penner did support Paton giving Wilson a five-year, $245 million contract extension, and penner says he has no regrets. Penner acknowledged that Wilson hasn’t...
Comments / 0