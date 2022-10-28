ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
NBC Sports

NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation

WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA takes away 76ers 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering with Tucker, House

Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June. After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Spurs released Primo because he allegedly exposed himself

There has been a sense it had to be something serious. The San Antonio Spurs would not have just waived Josh Primo, a promising young forward they drafted No.12 in 2021, without serious justification. Primo allegedly had exposed himself multiple times to female members of the Spurs staff, reports Ramona...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking

Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Embiid nails game-winner and Sixers survive in Chicago

Joel Embiid's unblemished career record against the Bulls was in serious jeopardy Saturday night in Chicago. Fortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, his jumper was pure at the game's most crucial moment. With the game tied at 109-all, Embiid screened for James Harden (15 points on 2-for-13 shooting, 11 assists)...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win

The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an NFL head coach, passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for second on the league's all-time coaching wins list (including playoffs).

